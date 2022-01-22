When the ISD 318 school board met for a regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 18, Grand Rapids High School (GRHS) Principal Matthew Dass provided a status update. Dass addressed the fact that COVID-19 cases are increasing at the school.
“They’re [COVID-19 cases] really spiking. That’s not unique to our community and it’s not unique to our schools.”
He continued, “Fortunately we’re still able to maintain an in-person learning environment. I give a lot of credit to our staff and we have a lot of students taking it seriously as well.”
Next, Dass reflected on the end of the first semester. Teachers are working hard to get final grades out to their students including working to get fair grades to students who have had to miss school due to COVID-19 quarantines.
Finally, Dass spoke about some new class offerings that will be coming to the high school. GRHS has a number of College in the School classes, but it is looking to add a chemistry, biology and a pre-calculus option this spring.
There is also a new effort by the administration and the Ojibwe Education program. The high school is working to offer a four-credit course in Ojibwe Education this spring. Although the school does not have an Ojibwe language teacher, an administrator or counselor will issue the credits because they hold teaching licenses.
“We’re so excited for this because the things students are already doing when they come spend time in Ojibwe Education,” said GRHS Student Advocate Ella Cummings. “We do a lot of crafting, a lot of traditional beadwork, and other traditional Ojibwe offerings in my room. This is a way that students can do what they are already doing, with a bit more intention, and adhering more to a timeline with the project they complete.”
Students will be able to focus on a subject within Ojibwe Education such as art, science, or literature. Dass added that although it will be individualized, the class will follow education standards in order to qualify for the four-credits.
“I think it’s really important to offer culturally relevant offerings to them in a setting that works for them,” Cummings added.
This program would begin with just three students this spring with the goal of expanding in the future.
Board member Pat Medure asked if there were any barriers the school board could help the Ojibwe Education Program overcome with the start of this new class.
“So far we’ve tried to be very mindful to create this with the elimination of any barriers and that really goes with the versatility of it,” said Cummings. “At this point I’m not sure what barriers they will be facing.” Cummings
Dass echoed this thought and added that there will be a lot of adult oversight to the program.
“Sounds like just a great program, Ella and Matt,” said Board Member Mark Schroeder. “I think that’s such a great opportunity for kids and maybe you can recruit some of those students for future teachers in this district.”
The board then heard from Sean Martinson with ICS Consulting on the Bigfork School schematic design, which includes a number of improvements to the building. Some of the work will include redoing two parking lots; new locker room and fitness rooms; transforming the media center into a shared art/maker/Spanish space; and transforming the computer lab into the new media center. The Bigfork improvements will begin in 2023.
The board voted and approved the Bigfork schematic design.
In other business, the board took action on the following items:
• Approved the minutes of the January 3, 2022 School Board organizational meeting.
• Approved the minutes of the January 10, 2022 School Board special meeting.
• Approved the December 2021 claims in the amount of $5,606,838.77.
• Approved a resolution to accept donations and gifts for October ($4,037.59), November ($55,598.97), and December ($14,332.93) 2021.
• Approved the 2021-2023 Director Contract.
• Approved the secretary retirement severance compensation MOU.
Approved the FY2022 revised budget.
Rescinded policy 491 Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination or Testing and Face Coverings.
•Accepted the second reading and approved the following policies: 501 Weapons Policy; 524 Internet Acceptable Use and Safety Policy; 534 Unpaid Meal Charges renamed to School Meal Policy.
• Approved the 2022 Range Association of Municipalities & Schools (RAMS) membership.
The board also approved the meeting’s consent agenda with the following staffing changes: Angela Elhard, Licensed School Nurse retirement; Shelley Jones, Food & Nutrition resignation; Diane Klenotich, Speech Language Pathologist Teacher retirement; Robert Lahti, Bus Driver replacement hire; William Schaefer, Assistant Technology Director resignation; Lisa Smith, Custodian replacement hire; and Nicholas Wourms, Bus Driver retirement.
