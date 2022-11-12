GRHS Jazz Choir prepares for annual Madrigal dinners

Rehearsals are underway for the annual Madrigal dinners performed by the Grand Rapids High School (GRHS) Jazz Choir and this year’s group is hard at work preparing for the shows. The Madrigal dinners feature Renaissance era songs, costumes and scripts that are sure to provide an entertaining evening for all in attendance.

As an auditioned choir, this year’s jazz choir is made up of 10 students including sopranos Hannah Aalto, Brooke Adamich and Hailey Ritacco; altos Keira Hernesman, Keira Bissonette and Anja Beck; tenors Noah Jetland and Gaven Uonites; and basses Drake Olds and Kaden Pennertz. The group rehearses every school day for 45 minutes with GRHS Choir Director Adam Giebner as director.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments