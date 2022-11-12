GRHS Jazz Choir prepares for annual Madrigal dinners

Rehearsals are underway for the annual Madrigal dinners performed by the Grand Rapids High School (GRHS) Jazz Choir and this year’s group is hard at work preparing for the shows. The Madrigal dinners feature Renaissance era songs, costumes and scripts that are sure to provide an entertaining evening for all in attendance.
As an auditioned choir, this year’s jazz choir is made up of 10 students including sopranos Hannah Aalto, Brooke Adamich and Hailey Ritacco; altos Keira Hernesman, Keira Bissonette and Anja Beck; tenors Noah Jetland and Gaven Uonites; and basses Drake Olds and Kaden Pennertz. The group rehearses every school day for 45 minutes with GRHS Choir Director Adam Giebner as director.
Singers have been working on the Madrigal music since late September and got their scripts at the beginning of October. There is a variety of music sung at the Madrigal dinners. Some songs may be less familiar, but there are many classics such as “Carol of the Bells,” “Away In A Manger,” and one of the singers’ favorites—”The Holly and The Ivy.”
“The great thing about Madrigal Dinners is that there are some things that are the same, like the basic structure and specific songs, but the great thing is that we can pick different scripts, choose different songs, and even find varying arrangements of songs that are mainstays of the dinners,” said Giebner.
Many of the jazz choir members mentioned how singing has been a part of their lives for a long time. They also said that they were inspired by past jazz choirs and knew they wanted to be a part of the group when they were younger.
“I want to represent one of the top choirs,” said Uonites.
Rehearsals for the jazz choir begin with vocal warm ups. Then the students make their way through their repertoire, focusing on parts that may need a little extra work. The group is focused but certainly has a lot of fun together.
“One thing I like about jazz choir is that it is different than all the other choirs because we are a smaller group, which makes it easier to connect with each other,” Jetland said.
This group of students are passionate about singing and working together to put on great performances. Beck noted that with a small group, they are able to have more individual attention on what they are singing.
“I really like the individuality of the group and how when we’re performing, when we are singing, all of our personalities really shine through,” Adamich added. “I feel like that’s really different from a large group choir.”
For some, it is simple. As Pennertz said, “I just like singing.”
Being able to work with a group of other dedicated singers is another favorite aspect of being a part of the jazz choir.
“It’s nice to be put in a room with people who actually put in effort and have drive like you,” said Ritacco.
Giebner also commented on this choir’s dedication and commitment to improvement.
“These kids are the best of the best, but that doesn’t matter if they don’t have the drive to be better,” Giebner added. “With such a small group it gives the singers a chance to really bond and get to know each other. When they do that, they sing better!”
Madrigal dinners will take place at St. Andrew’s Lutheran church on Dec. 2 and 3 at 6 p.m.
Tickets are required and only on sale until Nov. 25. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Reif Performing Arts Center box office at 218-327-5780 or online at the reifcenter.org.
