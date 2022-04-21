Biography selected for excellence in nonfiction
Over the years, an abundance of talent has come out of our Grand Rapids community. One of these talented people is author Kate Leibfried, whose works have been nominated for multiple awards!
Leibfried was born in Hibbing, and eventually moved to Pennsylvania, but she lived most of her childhood and teenage years in Grand Rapids.
“I graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 2004 as an International Baccalaureate honor student,” she says. After graduating from high school, she attended Gustavus Adolphus College and earned her bachelor’s degree in 2008.
Growing up, Leibfried fell in love with storytelling and reading. Her parents read to her until she herself could read.
“Once I learned to read on my own, I read just about everything I could get my hands on. My love of reading was a natural bridge to writing.”
When she was able to write, Leibfried wrote as many stories as she could with the encouragement of her family.
“I would scribble stories in notebooks about frogs and bears and ponies who turned blue when they were sad,” she says. “My parents encouraged my writing, as did my grandmother, who was a big proponent of self-improvement through learning and education (her own education was cut short for a time due to WWII).”
Although Leibfried loved to write and had a talent for it, she wasn’t certain if it was meant to be her career.
“I didn’t have a clear idea of which profession I wanted to pursue. I was interested in architecture and veterinary medicine, interior design and journalism, and a half-dozen other career paths,” she says. “I’ll never forget taking a career assessment in ninth grade and being told my “top career prospects” were working as a puppeteer, actor, or mime!”
Yet, Leibfried always returned to her passion for writing. Not only did she enjoy it, but she proved to be a capable writer.
“Even though I considered several different career options, I kept coming back to writing,” she says. “I enjoyed it, and I knew I had a knack for it. In tenth grade, a teacher falsely accused me of plagiarism because my writing was ‘too good.’ I was furious at the time, but she ended up giving me a gift (in a backwards kind of way!). She validated my writing abilities and made me realize I was, perhaps, skilled enough to write professionally.”
Leibfried’s author beginnings were now underway, but it wasn’t as smooth sailing as one may think. The opportunities for her to write out of college were slim at the time, as very few people were looking to hire writers, and many magazines and papers were moving to online versions and variations.
“I majored in Communication Studies because I knew I could pursue a number of different professions with that degree. I considered journalism, and interned at an arts and culture magazine during my senior year of college, where I wrote a feature article on Twin Cities burlesque troupes,” she says. “However, the very month my article was published, the magazine stopped its printing operation and transitioned to an online-only enterprise. To me, the writing was on the wall. Journalism did not seem like a viable career path, especially in 2008 when very few companies were hiring.”
Leibfried took whatever job she could to make a living, even when it didn’t necessarily include writing.
“As a Great Recession graduate, I took whatever job I could get. I moved across the country to help run a nonprofit organization in Portland, Oregon. I wasn’t writing, but at least I was employed….This kicked off several years of zigging and zagging through careers,” she says. “I worked on a tropical island off of Panama, studying alternative energy. I worked as an HR rep in a (rather shady) life insurance company. I was a bank teller and a tutor and a server at a Pancake House.”
Although these jobs weren’t exactly writing gigs, it was as she was working these jobs that she started to write her first novel.
“Finally, I hit a wall and decided I needed to redefine my life’s path. During this time, I had been quietly penning my first novel. I had re-engaged with writing and remembered how much I enjoyed it,” she says. “While working as a server, I began my freelance writing career. I mostly wrote blog posts and articles for businesses, but some of my clients began to entrust me with larger projects. After about a year of freelancing, one client asked me to write her book.”
This opportunity was what Leibfried was waiting for, and was instrumental in launching her professional career as an author and a writer.
“I began ghostwriting books for people—primarily memoirs, biographies, and business books—in addition to writing articles and editing. I founded my own company—Click Clack Writing, LLC—and began contracting out some of my smaller projects,” she says. “While writing for clients, I managed to continue writing fiction (under the pen name Kate Bitters), and have won a few awards for my short stories.”
Leibfried’s favorite nonfiction work she has produced thus far is “Find a Trail or Blaze One: A Biography of Dr. Reatha Clark King.” Just as the title states, the book is a biography of Dr. Reatha Clack King. The book highlights King’s humble beginnings, her journey to become an acclaimed chemist, and the many other achievements and accolades she earned as a Black woman during the Civil Rights era.
“Dr. King is a living legend, and it was an honor to spend so much time with her during the interview process,” says Leibfried. “She is a true American success story—growing up as the daughter of sharecroppers in South Georgia, graduating top of her class, earning her PhD in chemistry from the University of Chicago, and becoming a trailblazer in many different arenas.”
“She was the first Black female chemist to work at the National Bureau of Standards, and her laboratory work was instrumental in the 1969 moon landing. In 1977, she became one of the first women of color to become president of a state university (Metropolitan State University). She received 14 honorary degrees and countless other awards. She was the Vice President of General Mills and served on six different corporate boards, all while working as a philanthropist and ambassador. Her story is incredible, and it was an honor to capture it in writing.”
This year, “Find a Trail or Blaze One” is up for two major book awards. The first award is the Minnesota Book Awards, and it is one of four finalists in the category of nonfiction. The second award is the IBPA Ben Franklin Awards, and it is one of three finalists in biography/autobiography. The winner of the awards will be announced April 26 and April 29.
For more information about Leibfried’s book “Find a Trail or Blaze One: A Biography of Dr. Reatha Clark King,” and the nominations it has received, visit the following links:
For more information on Leibfried and her writing company, visit:
