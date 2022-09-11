GRHS Class of 1972 celebrates 50th class reunion

The Grand Rapids High School class of 1972 celebrated its 50th class reunion on July 27, 2022. The event was held at Gunn Park with approximately eighty-eight classmates and thirty-seven guests attending.
The day kicked off at 11:00 AM with registration and a continental breakfast welcome reception.
Activities throughout the afternoon included a tour of the West Rapids Elementary School and the Robert J. Elkington Middle School. ISD 318 Superintendent, Matt Grose, West Rapids Elementary Principal, Sean Martinson, and Robert J. Elkington Principal, Dan Adams, addressed the attendees.
Later in the afternoon, a dozen veterans from the class were recognized for their service with the United States Armed Forces with a “Quilts of Valor” presentation coordinated by the local “Quilts of Valor” representative, Barbara Watson Nicholson.
The main program began at 4:15 PM and ran for about an hour. Tom Horn, Class President, addressed the class. A video containing greetings from classmates who couldn’t attend the reunion was played as was a video commemorating the seventy-seven classmates who have passed away.
Patty Hoolihan played the school rouser, “Joyous and Ever Loyal” as a solo on her trombone, and class storyteller, John David Schirber, spun a tale about his “ride on a train.” The main program concluded with the class reunion choir, comprised of fifteen class choir alumni, singing the benediction, “The Lord Bless You and Keep you.” The reunion choir was directed by a classmate, Bruce Anderson.
Wrapping up the day, delicious food and drinks were served by Chad’s Meat Wagon and the Kona Ice Truck.
Videos of the reunion can be viewed on the GRHS Class of 1972 Facebook page and the GRHS Class of 1972 YouTube channel.
The GRHS Class of 1972 was a class of firsts and lasts. They were the last class to graduate from the old high school, which has since been torn down, and the first class of seniors to lead the Grand Rapids High School hockey team to the Minnesota State High School Hockey Tournament, shocking Edina, and a few other teams, before completing their competition as the runner-up in the state tournament’s final game.
