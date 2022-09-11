GRHS Class of 1972 celebrates 50th class reunion

Submitted Photo

The Grand Rapids High School class of 1972 gathered at Gunn Park in July for its 50th class reunion.

The Grand Rapids High School class of 1972 celebrated its 50th class reunion on July 27, 2022. The event was held at Gunn Park with approximately eighty-eight classmates and thirty-seven guests attending.

The day kicked off at 11:00 AM with registration and a continental breakfast welcome reception.

