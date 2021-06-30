The Grand Rapids High School Class of 1959 is having their annual luncheon on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at the Forest Lake Restaurant (downstairs).  Registration is at 11:00 a.m. and The Buffet Meal is at 12:00.  This a a very special reunion as the classmates turn 80 this year.  Over 50 have signed up to attend.  If you have not registered, call Chub at 244-0999 right away.

