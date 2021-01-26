City approves naming rights agreement with Grand Rapids State Bank for IRA Civic Center
In 2020, the Grand Rapids Fire Department responded to 204 fire calls - up from the 10 year annual average of 176 calls.
“It was just an odd year, with people cooped up in their homes,” commented GRFD Fire Chief Travis Cole as he presented his annual report before the Grand Rapids City Council on Monday, Jan. 25.
According to Chief Cole, of the 204 calls, 139 were within the city limits and 65 came from surrounding townships. GRFD covers the cities of Grand Rapids and LaPrairie as well as the townships of Blackberry, Harris, Wabana, Trout Lake, Splithand and Arbo and three unorganized townships.
“It’s about 260 square miles, so we have quite a large coverage area,” said Cole who explained that most of the calls were structure fires.
In March of 2020, the city officially made the fire chief position a full-time position. Just a week after Cole took the job, the historic buildings that housed the Grand Rapids Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and Lakeview Counseling downtown Grand Rapids burned.
“We had crews there for 21 hours straight and three aeriel trucks on the scene (which I think is a record),” recalled Cole.
Following that fire, the GRFD worked with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) on a weeklong investigation.
Two weeks later, GRFD assisted Hill City with a large fire at a Quadna apartment complex.
In June, the city started plans and clearing for a new fire hall at 104 SE 11th Street in Grand Rapids with ground broken in October and building erection earlier this month. The facility is expected to be fully enclosed within two weeks.
“It’s moving really fast,” said Cole.
With plenty of garage space as well as offices and training rooms, the department is excited that the new facility will be large enough to house all of their equipment in one place rather than use storage space at the airport. The existing hall has been located downtown near City Hall since 1968. It will be dismantled this year as the county prepares to construct a new county jail on the site. During the transition to the new hall, Cole said they may need to temporarily store some equipment at the IRA Civic Center.
With the new hall on the south side of the railroad tracks, Cole reassured the council that GRFD has a “very good mutual aid agreement with Cohasset FD (which is located on the north side of the tracks should there be a train derailment at the time of a fire and GRFD is unable to get across.
With COVID-19 this year, the department was unable to do in-person trainings and meetings, nor the many community functions they participate in during a typical year. Instead, they offered school children virtual tours of the fire hall. They also drove fire trucks for birthday parades for kids which often featured live music played by the Grand Rapids High School band director. And, last month, Santa and Mrs. Claus got to ride a fire truck to deliver gifts to local families.
A significant event in 2020 was the arrival of the new No. 115 engine this fall. This new truck replaces one of the department’s oldest vehicles which was part of the fleet for more than 30 years. Preliminary design work on a new No. 116 engine is underway with expected delivery to be January 2022.
The members of the GRFD continue to complete hundreds of hours of drills. Cole said each firefighter logs at least 110 hours a year.
Nearly 70% of the department’s members have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I’d like to thank my staff and the 31 guys and gal on our department,” added Cole who said the members range in experience from 34 years to 7 months. “We’ve got a good mix who are ready to go to battle to keep our folks safe out there.”
“I’d like to thank all of our first responders for everything you do - especially this year with all the special circumstances,” commented Mayor Dale Christy.
Also during Monday’s meeting, there was discussion over the council’s approval of a sponsorship agreement between Grand Rapids State Bank (GRSB) and the City related to the IRA Civic Center. As Grand Rapids City Administrator Tom Pagel explained, the 15-year agreement gives GRSB exclusive naming rights for the facility. Pagel listed several examples of other sporting and event centers throughout the region, state and nation that have sold naming rights such as Bemidji’s Sanford Event Center. Because the agreement is for exclusive rights, GRSB will be the only financial institution named within the facility, but Pagel explained that other financial institutions can still advertise or sponsor with hockey teams or special events. GRSB will pay $48,000 for year one and then that will be increased throughout the term of agreement. According to Pagel, over the years, the city will receive $800,000-$815,000. These funds will help offset costs for plans to reconstruct the facility’s roof and HVAC system.
“I believe it will be a very good, very strong partnership,” said Pagel of the agreement with GRSB. “I believe all parties are pleased with the outcome of the negotiations.”
In other business during the Jan. 25 regular meeting, the council:
Approved council minutes for Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 regular meeting.
Approved verified claims for Jan. 5 - Jan. 18, 2021 in the total amount of $3,604,525.30, of which $2,426,391.25 are debt service payments.
Accepted the resignation of Alice Moren from the Human Rights Commission.
Approved the Public Works Department’s request to create specifications and solicit quotes utilizing the Minnesota Cooperative Purchasing Venture for the purchase of the 2021 budgeted large surface mower, pick-up truck with dump box and ball field groomer.
Approved a Supplemental Letter Agreement 2022-1 with SEH related to CP 2022-1 Highway 2 Lighting Project.
Approved a request by the Police Department to purchase two 2021 Ford Police Interceptor Utility vehicles from Dondelinger Ford of Grand Rapids and one 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo from Lake Woods Chrysler of Grand Rapids for a total expenditure not to exceed $141,000.
Approved Change Order 1 related to CP 2015-3, Highway 2 West Trail.
Approved a loan to the Capital Equipment Fund in the amount of $424,690.
Approved the Public Works Department’s purchase of a 2021 budgeted compact track loader, equipped with a bucket and a cold planer from ASV for $74,053.50.
Approved the Public Works Department's purchase of a 2021 budgeted compact track loader, equipped with a bucket, v-plow and a backhoe attachment for the Cemetery from ASV for $82,584.72.
Accepted a grant for $9,045 from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety for the purchase and installation of a gear washer for the GRFD.
Extended the lease agreement between the City of Grand Rapids and Ray’s Sport and Marine.
Approved a professional services agreement with SEH Inc., for services related to the Beacon Relocation Project at the GPZ Airport.
Extended the lease agreement between the City of Grand Rapids and Wayne’s Automotive.
Approved a resolution entering into detour agreement with the State of Minnesota for SP 3104-60 and SP 3105-16.
