The Grand Rapids City Council approved the appointment of four additional firefighters Monday.
The candidates were interviewed among a pool of six applicants. Grand Rapids Fire Chief Travis Cole presented the names for recommendation during the council’s regular Feb. 14 meeting. These include Tony Clafton – Firefighter; Lee Longoria – Firefighter; Jaime Turnbull – Firefighter Trainee; and Matt Arford – Firefighter Trainee. Their appointments are effective Feb. 15.
Chief Cole explained that both Clafton and Longoria served on the GRFD for several years prior to work-related leaves. He said Turnbull comes to Grand Rapids after serving with a department in the Twin Cities.
“So we’re gaining fire fighters with years of service,” he told the council.
With the recent retirements of Mark Greiner and Bob Kuschel, city staff was authorized to begin the process of creating an eligibility list for Firefighter/Firefighter Trainees. The position was posted and several applications were received. An orientation and testing followed, which narrowed the candidate pool down to nine applicants. Then the Interview Committee consisting of John Linder, Shawn Graeber, Bruce Baird, Jeff Ingle, Adam Kortekaas, Andy Horton, and Paul Martinetto recommended placing the following applicants on an eligibility period for up to two years. Besides those appointed to positions, other eligible applicants include Matt Arford, Darin Estey, and Geno Lubiani.
Also Monday, the council appointed Chad Trombly to the position of Haz-Mat Equipment/Training Assistant for the GRFD, effective Feb. 15. This position is funded through a state contract according to Chief Cole.
In other business Monday, the council:
Approved minutes for City Council meetings on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.
Approved the verified claims for the period Jan. 19, 2022 to Feb.. 7, 2022 in the total amount of $511,919.97.
Adopted a resolution to accept an FAA Airport Rescue Grant.
Approved 1-4 temporary liquor licenses for MacRostie Art Center First Friday events.
Approved Redpath and Company’s addendum dated Jan. 20, 2022 for audit years 2020 through 2022.
Approved DNR Amendment #1 for Grant Contract Agreement #185406.
Adopted a resolution to authorize transferring approximately $139,319 from the General Fund to the Capital Fund-General Improvements Capital Project for the May Mobility Project and an operating transfer from the General Fund to the Capital Fund-Capital Equipment Replacement Fund in the amount of $13,957.
Authorized the Police Department to enter into a Joint Powers Agreement with the Aitkin-Itasca-Mille Lacs Drug Task Force.
Adopted a resolution to authorize closing Capital Projects Fund-2019 Infrastructure Fund.
Approved the Workers Compensation coverage through the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust.
Approved Northern Industrial Erectors and Shannon Mechanical change orders for New Fire Hall.
Adopted a resolution to authorize an operating transfer from the Capital Project Fund- Permanent Improvement Revolving Fund to the Capital Project Fund-General Capital Improvement Projects.
Approved a temporary liquor license for IEDC event for March 4, 2022.
Approved a temporary liquor license for Itasca Curling Association event for March 25-27, 2022.
Authorized final pay applications from Taracon Precast and Absolute Fire Protection for new Fire Hall.
Approved amendments to the Personnel Policy Manual.
Accepted the retirement of Bob Kuschel from the Grand Rapids Fire Department.
Accepted a disability retirement from Robert M. Stein from the Grand Rapids Police Department.
Authorized a comment regarding the Huber Engineered Woods Project EAW.
Adopted a resolution regarding the approval of a DEED Minnesota Investment Fund (MIF) application by the Grand Rapids Economic Development Authority for the ASV/Yanmar expansion project.
Adopted a resolution authorizing a grant application to the IRRR Development Infrastructure Grant program for the ASV/Yanmar Expansion Project
Hired Mark Stish as a temporary Janitor through Personnel Dynamics.
Voided a Lost Payroll Checks and Issued a Replacement Check.
Entered into a Fireworks Display Agreement with J&M Displays for a Fireworks Show to take place on July 3, 2022.
Authorized the Police Department to enter into contract with service provider Steven E. Breitbarth, M. Div., LMFT.
Approved the appointments of Mark Gothard to the Planning Commission and John Bauer and John Ryan to the Golf Board.
