The ISD 316 Greenway school board accepted the retirement of Superintendent David Pace at a special board meeting May 19 and continued discussions regarding the impacts of the change at the regular board meeting May 26. Pace will continue to act as superintendent through June 30, 2021. A motion was approved to post for a full time superintendent and to work with the Minnesota School Board Association in the hiring process.
A motion to approve a contract with Randi Jurgansen, Business Manager, effective July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2024 led to some confusion between board members at Wednesday’s meeting. Board members, LeNea Randall-Johnson, Ryan Johns and Mary Kay Jacobson wished to have heard more updates from the negotiation committee members regarding the contract prior to the meeting. A motion to table the approval of the contract was raised but was not approved. A motion to approve the contract was also on the table but was not approved initially.
Superintendent Pace clarified that the district would not have a superintendent or business manager after June 30 with the contract not being approved.
The board readdressed the item later in the meeting.
“This is one of your most important people within (district administration),” Pace stated. “It is my recommendation to the board that this contract is renewed. It was negotiated within the parameters.”
“Our superintendent has a job and this is one of them, and we have to entrust in him that he is looking around the area and negotiating the contract,” Carissa McIlwain, board director, added.
“I think the other thing you have to take into account here is that since this person has come onboard, we’ve turned our district around financially,” Board Chair Bob Schwartz noted.
A motion to approve the contract with Jurgansen was brought to the table again and was approved by all board members. The ISD 316 district will continue to have a business manager with no interruption to employment, and will proceed with the hiring process of a new full time superintendent.
The board approved a contract for 2021-22 Behavioral Interventionist Contract with Children’s Mental Health.
“For the new board members, this is an additional staff member through Children’s Mental health that works specifically with behaviors within the Vandyke Elementary,” said Pace. “This is a position we’ve had here for as long as I’ve been here and it’s been at the same cost value each year.”
A professional service agreement between Children’s Mental Health and ISD 316 was also approved.
“Again, this is directly related to our day treatment services that are provided to students that meet those qualifications with their IEP services,” Pace said. “Again this is a service we’ve had for several years—meeting the specific needs of therapeutic treatment.”
The meeting’s consent agenda was approved with no discussion.
A number of other contracts were approved by board members. These included contracts with the following staff: Ann Hongo, Accounts Payable Coordinator; Hannah Madden, District Administrative Assistant; John Peterson, Assistant to the Activities Director; Carol Barnett, Food Service Coordinator; Jordan Swing, Speech Language Pathology Assistant; Lowanna Greensky, Indian Education Director; Nichole Mallum, Indian Homeschool Liaison; and Laurie Eide, Indian Homeschool Liaison.
Many donations were acknowledged by the school board. These donations included: $1,635 From the Greenway Hockey Boosters to Cost Share Equipment Purchase; $300 from KMDA to the Class of 2021 Student Activity Account; $250 from the City of Coleraine to the Class of 2021 Student Activity Account; $300 from Greenway Foundation to Greenway Jam Day Student Activity Account; $300 From Greenway Alumni Association to Greenway Jam Day Student Activity Account; $200 from RJ’s Market and Liquor to the Class of 2021 Student Activity Account; $100 from Petrich’s Store Inc. to the Class of 2021 Student Activity Account; $100 From Petrich’s to The Class of 2025 Student Activity Account; $50 From Lawrence Lake Liquor to the Class of 2025 Student Activity Account; $200 From Greenway Hydrant Hogs to the Class of 2025 Student Activity Account; $40 From Walmart to the Class of 2025 Student Activity Account; $170 From Parents of the Class of 2025 (Cherie Williams, Traci Gangl, Jessica Troumbly, Angie & Brian Thoennes, Lisa Kangas, Lisa Stanley, Janelle Erickson, Kari Banovetz-McNiff, Susan Kilduff, Tiana Sondergaard, Shelia Thorson, Allison Herr, Katie Hart, Stacey Steel, Donna Kirt-Hart, LaNe’a Johnson, Anne Olson, Shari Nelson) to the Class of 2025 Student Activity Account; and $300 from the Greenway Post Prom to the Class of 2021 Student Activity Account.
Board members also took action on the following items:
Approved the superintendent hire timeline.
Authorized the board chair to coordinate with human resources and board members on an individual basis on the interview process and procedures.
Approved the April 28, 2021 regular board meeting minutes.
Approved the May 19, 2021 special board meeting minutes.
Approved April claims/treasurer’s report.
Approved wire transfers.
Approved discontinuing the use of WebEx at school board meetings.
Approved the sale of a 12 x 8 x 8 shed made by Greenway High School Shop class.
Approved of final readings of policies 418, 515, and 722.
Approved two grants from the Itasca County Family Services Collaborative in the amounts of $195.47 and $54.47.
Acknowledged the return of donation to Greenway 316 Alumni Association of $125 for the 8th Grade Call of the Wild Program and the return of Donation to Greenway 316 Foundation, Inc of $125 for the 8th Grade Call of the Wild Program. Both were returned due to COVID-19.
