By Emily Carlson
Herald Review
The Greenway School Board met for the first time since a special election was held at the beginning of the year to vote in three new board members. The current board now consists of Chair Bob Schwartz, Bill Hoeft, LaNea Randall-Johnson, Carissa McIlwain-Nelson, Ryan Johns and Mary Kay Jacobson. New board members got right down to business as the board went through a revision of the ISD 316 budget.
Revised Budget
District Business Manager Randi Jurgansen presented board members with a revised budget for fiscal year 2021. The projected ending balance of the budget is $2,505,100. Jurgansen explained how the district operates out of nine funds that can be classified as either nonspendable, restricted, committed, assigned and unassigned. Much of the district’s funding is based on the amount of students it serves. In September 2020, the district started the school year with 1,021 students. As of Feb. 16, the total number of students was at 997.
“This year is very unique because of the pandemic so kid’s options as far as distance learning, online school, things of that nature, are causing it to be more volatile,” said Jurgansen. “So we are continuing to monitor that, but again, your revenue, the majority, is based on your enrollment in the kids that you are serving.”
Additional revenue being added to the revised budget since June 2020 when budget was last approved included: CARES Relief Funding, $288,892; ESSER, $219,116; GEER, $26,142; Itasca Area Schools Collective Technology, $17,977; Blandin Foundation, $75,000; and Itasca County, $52,488. This totals $679,616.
District expenses were also updated with additional costs coming from the following: technology devices, $479,545; staff and benefits, $77,554; communications and service, $7,719; supplies/license agreements, $72,710; and equipment, $42,087. These expenditures add up to $679,616.
“Moving forward, you have a budget summary in front of you with an unassigned fund balance of a net-decrease projecting of zero dollars,” Jurgansen explained. “Essentially, there was a deficit, but I offset it with what I can in other restricted funds so it does balance.”
Another revision process for the district’s budget will take place this June. Board members voted in favor of approving the revised budget.
“School finances are very, very complicated and Randi and Dave have done an excellent job,’ Schwartz commented.
Principal reports
Principal of Greenway High school Jeff Britten and Principal of Vandyke Elementary School Sue Hoeft provided updates on their respective schools to board members.
“It sure has been exciting to see more kids in the halls on a regular basis and to have that consistently,” said Britten.
Britten noted that there are still challenges for teachers and students as the school comes on the one year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many students are just coming back to learning in-person for the first time since last year.
“That’s a little bit of a shock to the system, so kudos to our teachers and what they’ve been doing,” Britten added.
Britten also acknowledged the announcement of Greenway student Baylie Jo Norris as a finalist for the 2021 Triple ‘A’ Award Recipients. Norris represents Region 7A and will be recognized during the televised State Boys and Girls Basketball tournaments. The Triple ‘A’ Award winners will be announced this April.
“She’s a great representative and we sure are excited to see how she does at the state level,” Britten stated. “We are really proud of her.”
Sue Hoeft noted that this week the elementary school celebrated the 100th day of school for the 2020-21 school year. Students at Vandyke Elementary School have been fortunate to be in school for the majority of the school year, aside from a 13-day period when the district did a reset due to COVID-19 guidelines. At the beginning of the school year there were about 100 students choosing to learn outside of the school building and there are only 31 now, according to Sue.
“The majority of our students are in the building. We are really excited to have them there,” Sue commented. “We feel like they have made tremendous adaptations to the guidelines and things we have needed to follow and we’re just really pleased with how things are going. And hope we can continue to be face to face for the rest of the year.”
Sue added that kindergarten enrollment is currently in process and that the school is hoping to host a safe, “Mask to Mask” Kindergarten round up this year
Other business
Community Education Director Melanie Debay provided an update with the Community Education Annual report.
Board members approved the meeting’s consent agenda including the following staffing changes: resignation of Lerissa Mann, special education paraprofessional; resignation of Rhaya Tomberlin Anderson, girls head track and field coach; retirement of Becky Dimich, elementary teacher; retirement of Muriel Harbin, special education teacher; retirement of Gary Orhn, physical education/health teacher; hire of Will Floersheim, boys head track and field coach; hire of Kevin Kosel, girls golf head coach; hire of Dan Persons, boys basketball head coach; hire of Natasha Maninga, boys golf head coach; hire of Alyssa Ackerman, special education paraprofessional; termination of probationary employment of Xiaoying Hookland, temporary general education paraprofessional; hire of Xiaoying Hookland, special education paraprofessional; and lane change for Katherine Scherping from MA 45 to MA 60.
Board members acknowledged the many years of service from Dimich (17 years), Harbin (25 years) and Orhn (31 years) who are all retiring.
The school board assigned board members to a variety of board committees and outside organizations. These include the following:
Negotiation committee: Schwartz and Hoeft.
Meet and Confer Committee: Randall-Johnson and Jacobson.
Finance Committee: McIlwain-Nelson and Johns.
Health and Safety Committee: Schwartz and McIlwain-Nelson.
Facilities Committee: Schwartz and Johns.
Collaborative Activities Committee: Bill and Jacobson.
Curriculum Committee: Randall-Johnson, McIlwain-Nelson and Johns.
Policy Committee: Randall-Johnson and Johns.
Community Education Advisory Committee: Jacobson.
Itasca Area Schools Collaborative: Hoeft and Jacobson (alternate).
Academic/Vocational Initiatives: McIlwain-Nelson and Jacobson.
MN State High School League: Schwartz.
Liaison to MN School Board: Randall-Johnson.
Schwartz also appointed Hoeft as board vice chair and treasurer. Hoeft will run the school board meetings should Schartz be unable to attend. Schwartz then acknowledged the board’s new members McIlwain-Nelson, Johns and Jacobson.
“Again, congratulations. Appreciate your service to the district,” said Schwartz. “You obviously care about kids to be doing it. Feel free to call me with any questions.”
Board members took action on the following items:
Approved the meeting minutes of the February 17, 2021 organizational meeting, regular board meeting and canvassing meeting.
Approved the January 2021 claims and treasurer’s report.
Approved wire transfers.
Approved the Education Minnesota Local 1331 seniority list.
Acknowledged donations from the Greenway 316 Alumni Association of $125 for the 8th Grade Call of the Wild Program; the Greenway 316 Foundation, Inc of $125 for the 8th Grade Call of the Wild Program; and of one Ipad from the Greenway Alumni Association for the GHS Choir Department (value approximately $1100)
Approved the Recommendations for Reducations resolution. The resolution directs the superintendent and administration to consider ways to reduce expenditures should the district need to discontinue any programs or positions. The resolution is approved annually.
Approved a Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) constitutional amendment to have two superintendent representatives on the MSHSL board.
Approved the ISD 316 2021-22 school year calendar.
