The ISD 316 Greenway school board met for a regular meeting on Wednesday, April 28. Principal of Vandyke Elementary School Sue Hoeft provided an update for board members about various things happening at the school.
“Overall, we are pleased with how the year is winding down,” Hoeft commented.
Hoeft addressed the staffing hires for Vandyke which were approved earlier in the meeting. The new hires at the Wednesday meeting mean all of the teaching positions have been filled for next fall.
“Thank you so much for approving that additional hire tonight for Vandyke,” said Hoeft. “We are really excited to be able to continue with those small class sizes and then the additional academic intervention support for this next year. I think that’s going to be really critical as we move beyond this pandemic.”
Kindergarten Round Up of Vandyke Elementary will take place Wednesday, May 5 from 3-5 p.m. Parents and kindergarten age students will have the chance to tour the building, meet with teachers, transportation health and food service staff, and fill out enrollment forms. This is an in-person event with masks required. The school is expecting about 75 incoming kindergarten students which is a typical class size, according to Hoeft.
Hoeft also acknowledged the Vandyke food pantry which has been able to feed 21 families since the beginning of the school year each month with its food boxes.
“We have a couple of staff that really do take a great deal of time and energy outside of their regular work time to maintain that food pantry and do the inventory,” said Hoeft. “We really appreciate having that option available for our families and that they are able to access it very confidentially.”
Students are also able to access the food pantry throughout the school day.
“None of our students ever go hungry or are in need of a snack throughout the day,” Hoeft stated.
According to her report, grades 3 and 4 are completing MCA testing in early May. Students have been using chromebooks to take the tests instead of going into the computer lab in order to test within their classroom or small group area.
Principal of Greenway High School Jeff Britten also reported on how the school year is wrapping up for high school students.
“This time of year is a lot of activity, especially at the high school,” said Britten.
Britten noted that Award Night will take place this week on Wednesday, May 5 at 6:30 p.m. This will be for senior students only with immediate family members, but the event will be live streamed through the Greenway Youtube page at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZYbP4fHHNWI
Greenway prom will take place next week with 122 having bought tickets for the event. The school is also preparing for graduation ceremonies. Lastly, Britten also acknowledged the new hires for the school.
“I can’t say enough about the hires we have done so far. We are very fortunate,” said Britten. “These are some top notch people and neat to see them make some decisions, some locally, to come with us. So that says a lot about the Greenway school district and what we have to offer.”
In other business, board members took action on the following meeting items:
Approved the February regular meeting minutes.
Approved the March regular meeting minutes.
Approved the Greenway treasurer’s report for March 2021
Approved the March 2021 check claims in the amount of $630,788.89.
Approved the March 2021 wire claims for $245,935.
Approved the second reading of policies 418 Drug-free workplace/drug-free school, 515 protection and privacy of pupil records, and 722 public data requests.
Acknowledged donation of $300 from Schroeder Family Dental to the Class of 2021 Student Activity Account; $150 from Iron Oakes Fence LLC to the Class of 2021 Student Activity Account; $200 from Laurel Martinez to the 4th Grade of ISD 316; and a donation from Range Bottle Gas Company, Inc. in the Amount of $100 to the Class of 2021 Student Activity Account.
Approved the addition of 1.0 FTE Elementary Education Teacher and 1.0 FTE Elementary Education Teacher, Vandyke, effective for the 2021-22 school year.
Approved the Community Education Leadership Agreement for the 2021-2022 school year.
Board members approved meeting’s consent agenda including the following staffing changes:
Hire of Courtney Delker, Special Education teacher, GHS; Zachary Erickson, Elementary Education teacher, Vandyke; Hannah Palmquist, Elementary Education teacher, Vandyke; Madison Shepard, Girls’ Softball Middle School coach; Dana Sondergaard, English Language Arts teacher, GHS; Ashley Craiglow, Community Education Programmer; Joshua Bestul, Elementary education; Vandyke; Lyle Erickson, math teacher, GHS.
Resignation of Mikki Norris, Middle School Softball Coach.
Retirement of Barb Jones, Elementary teacher, Vandyke.
Taylor Shepard, Girls Softball volunteer for 2020-21 season; Bay Zuehlke, baseball volunteer for 20-21 season; and Haley Murray, softball volunteer for 20-21 season.
The meeting ended with the board going into a closed session for negotiation strategies.
