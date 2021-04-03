By Emily Carlson
Herald Review
The Greenway school board met for a regular meeting Wednesday, March 31. The board looked to the future as they considered proposals for future class trips and long-term facility maintenance plans.
Spanish Teacher at Greenway Renee Gibbons gave a presentation on the trip the Spanish class took to Costa Rica in early 2020. Two students went on the trip. Gibbons also requested approval for the next Spanish class trips to Costa Rica for March or April of 2022 and 2023. A number of concerns were raised by both board members and Superintendent Dave Pace.
“I’m concerned about approving any travel for next year. The following year, I don’t have a problem with that,” Pace stated. “Unfortunately, as I’ll report, we don’t even know where next year is going to bring us. We don’t know how we are going to open yet.”
Pace suggested the board delay the approval of the trips at this point.
“Maybe things will change in the next one to two months,” said Pace. He continued, “but if we had to go off of day’s information, the Department of Health is not recommending any travel.”
Gibbons stated that no students have paid money for future trips at this time and all plans are tentative.
There have been fundraising efforts for future trips. If the trips cannot happen, any money raised would go back to the Spanish class as a group.
Chair Bob Schwartz questioned how many students should go on a trip for it to be considered a legitimate class trip.
“Two kids is not a class trip. Ten, fifteen, twenty like the band does, that’s a class trip,” Schwartz said. “Two kids is a vacation. I really have a problem with what you did last year. Two kids is not a class trip. I don’t know how you can justify that or how the school can justify two kids going and doing that.”
Schwartz recommended that the board consider a policy outlining a minimum number of kids that are needed for class trips. Gibbons clarified that the school only paid for her portion of the trip while the students fundraised and paid for their own trips.
“Well I think, my opinion on it, my daughter had the opportunity to go to Costa Rica, it didn’t work with her,” said board member Carissa McIlwain-Nelson “It’s open to the whole Spanish class, whether they choose to go or not. It’s a class trip, just the whole class doesn’t decide they want to go.”
Schwartz suggested the board come back to the topic later, and turned his attention back to the approval of the future trips. He raised concerns about approving the 2022 trip in particular with the state of COVID-19 in the world. Currently the Centers of Disease Control have Costa Rica rated as a Level 4 country, meaning there is a very high level of COVID-19 in the country.
“Travelers should avoid all travel to Costa Rica,” according to the CDC website.
The school board decided to direct the approval request to be revisited at their June meeting. They also requested Gibbons to have an out-clause in any travel agency contracts for future trips should the trip need to be canceled.
Long Term Facilities Maintenance Projects
Three long-term facilities maintenance projects requiring board approval were addressed at the meeting. The projects and winning bids include GHS stair tread replacement, Dorholt Tile $46,544; Tuck pointing east side GHS, Bedrock Flint $67,328.00; and project labs rooms, North and South classrooms- JK Mechanical $42,275.00/classroom.
“I didn’t have any concerns with what we were looking at doing moving forward,” stated board member Ryan Johns who attended the LTFM committee meeting.
Board member Bill Hoeft expressed frustration with the use of space in the school.
“I was on the board when we did this single campus model, Mr. Pace knows I am disappointed that that space has not been utilized by our staff the way it was intended,” Hoeft commented. “We’ve been teaching out of 900 square foot classrooms for 100 years so I’m disappointed, but I will support the long-term facility plan.”
The board voted in favor of the request.
Other business
In other business, board members took action on the following items:
The school board approved the American Indian Parent Advisory Committee Resolution of Concurrence.
The letter sent by the committee stated, “It is unanimously felt that under the circumstances of the Pandemic, sufficient attention to the concerns of the 19-20 Non-Concurrence could not be adequately addressed by the districts.”
The committee requested the board reaffirm its commitment to Indian Education in the Greenway school district, review the 2019-20 Resolution of Concurrence and recommendations, and agree to participate in a working session with area Indian Education experts. The committee will work with the superintendent to set an appropriate timeframe for the working meeting considering COVID-19 restrictions.
Superintendent Dave Pace then brought staffing recommendations for elementary and secondary school Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) Funding to the board. Approximately $890,000 will be given to the Greenway School District from the next round of ESSER funding, according to Pace. Additionally, he explained the district expects to see a reduction in state funding of about $219,000 to $230,000.
“I’m recommending we reserve about $230,000 of the ESSER 2 for the offset of those compensatory dollars because those staff, those dollars are used per building to keep additional sections and keep those class sizes small,” said Pace.
Pace further explained the funding from ESSER would be used to add one full-time pre-kindergarten through fourth grade teacher, as well as, an additional language arts teacher and mathematics teachers for grades 5-12.
Board members approved the recommendations.
The meeting’s consent agenda was approved and included the following staffing changes: Chelsey Johnson, community education programmer, resignation; Sara Wright, girls track/field head coach hire for 2021 season; Rhea Mikulich, girls’ softball b-team board hire; Mikki Norris, girls’ softball middle school coach hire; Jeri Peterson, girls’ track/field middle school coach hire; Alex Troumbly, boys’ baseball assistant coach hire; Josh Woodley, boys’ baseball middle school coach hire, Charles Homstrom, boys’ track/field middle school coach hire; Ryan Becicka, boys’ baseball middle school coach hire; Allison Butterfield, boys’ track/field assistant coach hire; Beth Rebrovich, girls’ track/field assistant coach hire; Mike Ryback, boys track volunteer; lane change for Will Floersheim; Tia Ellies, music teacher for Vandyke Elementary School hire; Mya Buffetta, health and P.E. teacher Greenway High School hire; and Xiaoying Hookland, special education paraprofessional resignation.
• Approved the February meeting minutes.
• Approved the February Claims and Treasurer’s reports.
•Approved February wire transfers.
• Approve the resolution relating to the termination and nonrenewal of the teaching contracts.
Accepted the first Reading of Policies 418 Drug-Free Workplace/Drug-Free School, 515 Protection and Privacy of Pupil Records, and 722 Public Data Requests.
• Approved Space Use Agreement Between ISD 316 and Children’s Mental Health (REACH).
• Acknowledged a donation of supplies/equipment of approximately $400 to Vandyke Elementary from Michael Martinez and HDR Inc; a donation from the Greenway Alumni Association for $600 to the Class of 2021 Student Activity fund; and a $350 donation from Robert R. Cass and Katherine E. Cass for Greenway High School Student Council (food pantry).
• Recognized a grant from Minnesota State High School League Foundation in the for $1943.00. This grant is typically given every year to offset expenditures when fess might be waived, according to Superintendent Dave Pace.
