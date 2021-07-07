The ISD 316 school board met for a regular meeting Wednesday, June 30 at Greenway High School and took time to consider how to move forward with the hiring of a new superintendent. The district is looking to hire a new superintendent as current Superintendent David Pace is retiring this year.
Unfortunately, after going through the process of selecting a candidate for the job of superintendent and offering the position, the chosen candidate declined the offer, putting the school board back at square one.
“The committee was also unanimous in agreeing that none of the other three candidates interviewed were worthy of offering the job to,” stated Board Chair Bob Schwartz.
Options going forward included posting externally for an interim superintendent, select an interim superintendent from an internal candidate, or consider sharing a superintendent with a nearby district. These options would allow the board to post the job opening later in the year at a more ideal time.
Schwartz spoke with Lee Warne, who is a part of the Minnesota Board of School Boards, on behalf of the board. Warren has been assisting the district in searching for candidates for the superintendent position.
“He has been extremely helpful, Lee has, through MSBA searching and looking hard to find somebody at no extra cost,” said Schwartz. “Not much out there by any means. He [Warne] figures there are 10-15 school districts that are in our boat in the state
who are still looking for interim superintendents.”
Schwartz added, “Lee said that he would not leave us hanging. He would come in and help us for whatever we need if we can’t find anything.”
Board member Mary Kay Jacobson asked what Warne’s background and experience are.
“I know Mr. Warne has been a superintendent in Minnesota,” Pace clarified.
He added that Warne has served as interim superintendent numerous times and was the former executive director of the Minnesota Rural Education Association.
The ISD 316 school board made a motion to create a committee to meet with Lee Warne to discuss the option of him stepping in as interim superintendent for Greenway until the district is able to find another candidate. The motion was approved, and board members Bill Hoeft, Mary Kay Jacobson and Carissa McIlwain volunteered to be on the committee. The committee will meet with Warne on July 8 to discuss the interim superintendent position.
Budget
Board members approved the revised fiscal year 2021 budget and the initial fiscal year 2022 budget. Additionally, the resolution for adopting the fiscal year 2023 long-term facilities maintenance ten-year plan was also approved.
ISD 316 Business Manager Randi Jurgansen provided a presentation on the proposed budgets along with other updates within the district. One of these updates was that all students will continue to receive both breakfast and lunch without charge for the 2021-22 school year due to federal funding.
A concern brought up by Jurgansen was the decrease in applications for Free and Reduced Lunches due to the fact that all meals were covered by federal funding last school year. With the meals covered, families did not have an incentive to apply. However, with the lack of applications, the district had a loss of $231,000.
“I’m glad that we are announcing in a public meeting that this is the cost we took,” said Hoeft. “I support the free meals 100%, but if there’s no incentive for families to fill out these applications, we’re going to see another huge hit potentially. So I really want to figure out how can we address this so we can get that number to less than $230,000.”
Another one of the factors that can impact funding for the school district is student enrollment.
“We did have a loss of students this school year due to the pandemic.”
Most of the loss was seen in students at the high school level who moved to the Alternative Learning Center.
“Some of the concerns with the fiscal year 2022 budget are, of course, enrollment,” said Jurgansen. “It’s always enrollment. That impacts everything as far as your dollars in the district.”
The subtotal of unassigned funds for the fiscal year 2021 budget showed a net decrease of $112,358, according to Jurgansen.
“I generally end up better than what I project so hopefully that will not be as deficit spending, but Greenway is in a solid financial place right now so not too big of a concern right there,” state Jurgansen.
The fiscal year 2021 budget will be officially completed in a few months after the district works with an auditor who will come in October.
The estimated subtotal of unassigned funds for fiscal year 2022 shows a net decrease of $67,137.
“The fund balance, they’re always working in three different fiscal years at any given time. I’m very conservative in my budget practices,” said Jurgansen. “I end the year typically better than projected, but there’s always a first. We recommend that you spend down your fund balance and your one-time spending, and that you maintain your appropriate fund balance target, which you are.”
Greenway Spanish Trip
During the public input portion of the meeting, two parents of students in the Greenway Spanish program spoke in regard to the proposed Costa Rica Trip for the Spanish class. Both requested the school board wait to decide on whether or not to approve the trip until September. The wait would give more time to see if the country of Costa Rica moves down from a Level 4 country for the risk of COVID-19.
The school board did not take action on considering the Spanish Class Trip for 2022 and 2023 at the meeting, leaving it on the table for all future board meetings until action is taken.
“I would like to thank the parents and folks that shared their thoughts with us,” Board Vice-Chair and Treasurer Bill Hoeft commented.
Spanish teacher Renee Gibbons shared about the Spanish classes Shoe Drive fundraiser. The drive was very successful. A total of 176 bags of shoes were collected with 25 shoes in a bag. The class will be paid per pound. The shoes are dispersed to developing countries and given to small businesses to sell within communities.
“It was over 4,500 pairs of shoes,” said Gibbons.
Farewell to Pace
Board members and others attending the meeting on Wednesday took the time to thank Superintendent David Pace for his years with ISD 316. This was Pace’s last school board meeting as superintendent.
“Thank you for everything,” Pace said. “Good things happen with good people, and so a lot of good things happened because we have good people here.”
“Greenway is forever indebted to you for the service you provided,” Schwartz added.
Other business
In other business the board took action on the following items:
• Approved the meeting minutes of the May 26 regular meeting and the June 14 special board meeting.
• Approved the May Claims and Treasurer’s report.
• Approved the May wire transfers.
• Approved the Minnesota State High School League resolution for membership for the 2021-22 school year.
• Approved a special education program services agreement with Itasca Area Schools Collaborative.
• Approved a specific services contract with Arrowhead Regional Computing Consortium (ARCC) for the 2021-22 school year.
• Approved the recommendation to select Blue Cross Blue Shield group health insurance coverage effective September 1, 2021.
• Approved the 2021-22 foster care transportation agreement with Itasca County.
• Approved the 2021-22 school year speech partners contract.
• Approved the Minnesota Rural Education Association (MREA) membership for the 2021-22 school year.
• Approved the attached list of equipment as obsolete to ISD 316 and approved the sale or disposal of items as is.
• Acknowledged the donation of $1,400 from the Greenway Fastpitch Park Fund to expense share the fastpitch state tournament coach transportation.
Board members also approved the meeting’s consent agenda including the following staffing changes: Leo Sterry, custodian resignation; Elise Campbell, Vandyke elementary teacher resignation; and Zachary Erickson, Vandyke elementary teacher resignation.
