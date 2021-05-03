Greenway High School Spanish is conducting a shoe drive until June 1st  to raise funds for future trips to Spanish-speaking countries.   The students will earn funds based on the total weight of the shoes collected as Funds2Orgs will purchase all of the donated footwear.  Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used or new shoes at any ISD 316 school, the public libraries in Bovey, Calumet, and Marble, Glik’s in Central Square Mall or American Family Insurance (414 S. Pokegama Ave, GR).

All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro enterprise partners in developing nations.  Funds2Orgs helps impoverished people start, maintain and grow businesses in countries such as Haiti, Honduras and other nations in Central America and Africa. Proceeds from the shoe sales are used to feed, clothe and house their families. 

“We are excited about our shoe drive," said Renée Gibbons, Spanish teacher at Greenway High School. "We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets that they would like to donate to us and help those less fortunate become self-sufficient.  It’s a win-win for everyone.” 

By donating gently worn, used and new shoes to the Greenway High School Spanish, the shoes will be given a second chance and make a difference in people’s lives. 

