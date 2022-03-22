Greenway High School announces ExCEL and Triple A recipients

Submitted Photo

Pictured from left, Joss Parantala, Corinne Hubbard, Bailey Mason and Connor Thoennes. Hubbard and Parantala were awarded the ExCEL Award from Greenway High School. Mason and Thoennes are Greenway’s Triple A winners for this year.

Greenway High School proudly announces the 2021-2022 ExCEL and Triple A recipients. 

The ExCEL Award is presented to high school juniors. To qualify for this award students must participate in League-sponsored activities, hold a leadership position in their school, and work voluntarily in their community while maintaining a 3.0 GPA or higher. This school year Corinne Hubbard and Joss Parantala are Greenway's ExCEL winners. They will receive their honors during the annual Awards Day in May.

The Triple A Award is presented to high school seniors that score high in the areas of Academics, Arts, and Athletics. This is a statewide program and recipients are selected by educators, business leaders, and members from the fine arts and athletic committees.

Bailey Mason and Connor Thoennes are Greenway's Triple A winners and they also will be honored during the Awards Day in May. Bailey Mason was also named the Girls Region 7A Sub-section 28 winner and was honored during the Region 7A Boys Hockey Tournament Finals at the AMSOIL Arena in Duluth on Wednesday, March 2nd.

