Greenway Fastpitch is Awarded Grant from Greenway Area Community Fund

The Greenway Area Community Fund (GACF) Advisory Committee awarded a $1,000 grant to the Greenway Fastpitch Booster Club. The funds will be used to purchase new fastpitch equipment (catcher’s gear, bats and helmets) for the junior high teams. It’s crucial for player development and safety that the participants are using equipment that fits them properly.
Advisory Board member, Mindy Tammi, stated, “The goal of the Greenway Area Community Fund is to connect people to give back, improve the quality of life, and enhance the pride of the Greenway area. We hope the generations to come have the same wonderful experiences and memories that many of us did growing up as Raiders in Greenway territory.”
Casey Venema, committee chair, stated, “The past year was an interesting one for us, as we were not able to hold our main fundraiser, Oktoberfest, due to COVID. Nevertheless, we were very pleased with the number of individuals and businesses who continued to remember the Greenway Community Fund with their charitable gifts. As a result, we were able to award seven grants this year to deserving recipients in the Greenway area.”
Tammi added, “We’re excited to inform our supporters that Oktoberfest will be back this year. We’ll be holding this event on Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Marble Community Center. It’s going to be a fun night.”
For more information about the Greenway Area Community Fund or to make a donation, contact Venema at 218-259-2749 or mail a check (payable to GACF) to: Greenway Area Community Fund, PO Box 966, Coleraine, MN 55722. Online donations can be made at https://www.greenwayareacommunityfund.com/give-today.
