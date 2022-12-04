Greenway Area Community Fund Supports Jen Guyer Field Sound System

Submitted photo

Members of the Greenway Fastpitch team include (front) Lily Saccoman, Talia Saville, Ava Johnson, Cecelia Vekich; (middle row) MaKenna Sobtzak, Hannah Anderson, Jadin Saville, Karley Sokoloski. Holding the check is Lexi Hammer and Miranda Gernander. Members of the Greenway Area Community Fund pictured include John Saccoman, Cricket Guyer, Kim

Venema, Ann Vidovic, Mindy Tammi, Lynda Tarbuck, Casey Venema, and Jane Chamberlain. Eric “Rock” Troumbly is representing the Greenway Joint Rec. Association.

Greenway Area Community Fund Supports Jen Guyer Field Sound System

During the last grant cycle, the Greenway Area Community Fund (GACF) awarded a $3,000 grant to the Greenway Joint Rec. Association. These funds were used to purchase a quality sound system that was used this past season at the Jen Guyer Field in Bovey. The Greenway Joint Rec. Association maintains the Greenway Sports Complex, which includes the Jen Guyer Field, the Windorski Field, and the larger ball field, along with the concession stand and maintenance building that are located on the property.


