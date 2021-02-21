Greenway Area Community Fund opens grant cycle on March 1, 2021

Do you have a project or idea that would benefit people in the Greenway Area? Beginning March 1, 2021, the Greenway Area Community Fund will be accepting grant applications for the current year from area 501(c)3 and non-profit groups. Applications are submitted online and will be available at www.greenwayareacommunityfund.com. Click on Apply Today.
To be considered, completed applications must be submitted between March 1 and March 31, 2021. The Greenway Area Community Fund provides discretionary grants to initiatives and projects in the Greenway Area including: Bovey, Calumet, Coleraine, LaPrairie. Marble, Taconite, Lawrence Township, Nashwauk Township, Greenway Township, Trout Lake Township.
The Greenway Area Community Fund supports projects that:
- Significantly benefit the community for the resources invested
- Are creative, innovative, and address community needs
- Eliminate duplication of services and encourage cooperation
- Increase volunteer involvement and commitment to community needs
- Leverage other resources
“We want to hear from you”, notes Cricket Guyer, member of the Greenway Area Fund Advisory Committee. “The whole purpose of the Greenway Area Community Fund is about Community giving to Community. Because of your generous donations, we can now give back to the Greenway Area. Check out the GreenwayAreaCommunityFund.com website and apply before the March 31st deadline!”
If you have questions about the grant process or application, please contact Greenway Area Community Fund Board Chair, Casey Venema at (218) 259-2749.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.