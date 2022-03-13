Greenway Area Community Fund is “Year of Giving” February $5000 Winner

Kathy Lynn (KOZY/KMFY), Bob Lawson, Lynda Tarbuck, Art Schoonmaker, Pat Medure (GACF), Jen McInerney (KOZY/KMFY), Jane Chamberlain, Rebecca Nellis, Kim Venema, Casey Venema (GACF), Steve Hallstrom (Rapids Radio), David Moody, Tami Kottke (KOZY/KMFY), Mary Ives (Timberlake), Joe Gigliotti, Wayne Roskos (KOZY/KMFY)
Rapids Radio’s “Year of Giving” February recipient was the Greenway Area Community Fund. Rapids Radio and co-sponsor, Timberlake Lodge, are each donating $2500 every month of 2022 to an area nonprofit. Five local nonprofits are drawn randomly at the beginning of each month and then one winner of those five is randomly selected at the end of the month. February’s lucky $5000 winner was the Greenway Area Community Fund.
The goal of the Greenway Area Community Fund is to encourage people to give back to the community, improve the quality of life, and enhance the pride of the Greenway area. Every year GACF awards grants to Greenway area programs and projects. This $5,000 will help them do more. Thank you to Rapids Radio and Timberlake Lodge for another wonderful donation to the community.
You can learn more about the Greenway Area Community Fund by going to their website www.greenwayareacommunityfund.com. You can also contact Greenway Area Community Fund Board Chair, Casey Venema at 218-259-2749.
