Greenway Area Community Fund donates to Greenway Sports Complex Improvement

The Greenway Area Community Fund (GACF) Advisory Committee awarded a $5,000 grant to the City of Bovey to be used for the Greenway Sports Complex Improvement Project. The grant monies will be used for Phase I of this three-phase endeavor.
According to Bob Lawson, the Bovey representative on the Advisory Committee, “This is a huge project for Bovey that will focus on continued development of the existing Greenway Sports Complex.” During the next 5 to 7 years, the project calls for the addition of an ice rink, warming house with attached storage area, basketball court, ADA pavilion, public water access (on nearby Canisteo Pit), and a campground. Specifically, Phase I includes the installation of the pavilion, playground, walking trails, historical/interpretive signage, and a formal connection to the immediately adjacent Mesabi Trail. It also includes overall site prep work, construction of an embankment and storm-water management. Lawson continued, “The Greenway Area Community Fund Advisory Committee is happy to add our support for such an exciting project that impacts both residents of and visitors to the Greenway area.”
Casey Venema, committee chair, stated, “Our granting process has gone very well. There are ten cities and townships that make up the Greenway area, and each of these entities may have more than one representative on the Advisory Committee; however, each community or township will only have one vote when grants are being awarded. Now that our grant cycle is complete for this year, we will switch our focus to getting plans in place for our major fundraiser: Oktoberfest – October 2 at the Marble Community Center. This fun event will include amazing food, beverages, music and prizes. You don’t want to miss it!”
For more information about the Greenway Area Community Fund or to make a donation, contact Venema at 218-259-2749 or mail a check (payable to GACF) to: Greenway Area Community Fund, PO Box 966, Coleraine, MN 55722. Online donations can be made at https://www.greenwayareacommunityfund.com/give-today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.