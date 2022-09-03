Greenway Area Community Fund awards grant to The Boys and Girls Club of Greenway

Front Row, Stella Cloud, Catelaya Boyd, Kearney Dahlin, Teagan Craiglow, Augustus Hoopman, Easton Craiglow, Liam Rogers, Henley Rogers, Ivy White, Destiny Kaye, Ayla Edgar and Sophia Anthony. Middle Row, John Sink, Harmony Foix, Mason Lamourea, Evan White, Steele Rogers, Karson Spotts, Mason Foix, Jasmine Frank, Dalilah Craiglow, Kennedy Flansburg, Layla Pinksa, Ashley Craiglow (Branch Director) Back Row: Jane Chamberlain, Bob Lawson, Casey Venema, Cricket Guyer, John Saccoman.

The Boys and Girls Club of Greenway has proven to be a very valuable resource for many individuals in this area. The Club serves youth, ages 5-18, and helps these young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. During the summer, when parents head off to work, they know their children are welcome at the Boys and Girls Club (open weekdays during the summer months from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.). While attending the club, these kids can participate in healthy activities and have fun with friends in a safe environment. It’s a win-win outcome on which many local families have come to depend.

The Greenway Area Community Fund recently awarded a $750 grant to the Greenway Boys and Girls Club to help replenish some of their outdoor equipment for one of their programs entitled Healthy Lifestyles. The goals of this program include developing fitness, reducing stress, promoting positive use of leisure time, learning to appreciate the environment, and strengthening interpersonal skills.

