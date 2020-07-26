Greenway Area Community Fund awards $1,000 to the Coleraine Public Library

Members of the Greenway Area Community Fund Advisory Committee awarded a $1,000 grant to the Coleraine Library.
“The Library has experienced an increase in computer usage by its patrons both adults and children,” stated Liv Mostad-Jensen, Library Director. “The funds will be used to purchase a new computer to replace an older, outdated machine. This will ensure that people can still come to the library to get their computer work accomplished. Students can work on homework, community members can apply for jobs, and kids can have a safe place to socialize while playing computer games together”
The mission of the Greenway Area Community Fund is to provide opportunities to connect people to give back, improve the quality of life, and enhance the pride of the Greenway area.
The Greenway Area Community Fund Provides Forever
The fund is an endowment that has now been established and will provide for today and live forever. Each year, a portion of the earnings generated will go back to the Greenway area. This portion (dividend) can mean thousands of dollars that will support the Greenway communities. The Advisory Committee (made up of representatives of each of the 10 communities and townships that make up Greenway) understands the needs of these areas and directs the dividends back to programs and projects that will enhance the quality of life for residents.
For more information about the Greenway Area Community Fund or to make a donation, contact Venema, Advisory Committee Chair, at 218-259-2749 or mail a check (payable to GACF) to: Greenway Area Community Fund, PO Box 966, Coleraine, MN 55722. Online donations can be made at https://www.greenwayareacommunityfund.com/give-today.
