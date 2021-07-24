At a special meeting of the ISD 316 Greenway School Board on July 14, board members voted to approve a contract with Lee Warne as interim superintendent for the district.
The district’s original plan was to hire a full-time superintendent. Unfortunately, after going through the process of selecting a candidate for the job of superintendent and offering the position, the chosen candidate declined the offer, putting the school board back at square one.
At that point, Board Chair Bob Schwartz suggested the board reach out to Warne, who is a part of the Minnesota School Board Association (MSBA). Warne had previously been helping ISD 316 in their search for a superintendent and told Schwartz that he would help the district if needed.
Schwartz stated at a previous board meeting, “Lee said that he would not leave us hanging. He would come in and help us for whatever we need if we can’t find anything.”
Warne has been a superintendent in Minnesota, served as an interim superintendent numerous times, currently works with MSBA, and was the former executive director of the Minnesota Rural Education Association.
The board approved a 0.5 FTE Interim Superintendent Contract with Warne effective July 15, 2021 through June 30, 2022, or until the district is able to find a permanent superintendent.
