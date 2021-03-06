Culver’s of Grand Rapids and Greenway’s Advanced Business Project-Based Learning class have teamed up so students can learn about business with hands-on experience. The outcome of the project is a presentation of marketing and promotion ideas. Students will be presenting to Brian Polister, Owner/Operator of Culver’s Grand Rapids on Wednesday, March 10, 12:45 pm at the restaurant.
“I’m looking forward to seeing the ideas the students generated. They asked a lot of good questions about Culver’s and operating a business when we kicked off the project,” noted Brian Polister. Students spent time understanding Culver’s as a brand and learned about franchise businesses. Students conducted a survey among Greenway staff and students to both learn about market research and to generate ideas for various Culver’s promotions. “The brainstorming was a lot of fun, and students generated some really great ideas,” added Pat Kittock, Business teacher at Greenway. “The students have to learn to put themselves out there and take risks to share all their ideas. That’s key in brainstorming.”
About:
Greenway High School is located in Coleraine, Minnesota. The Business program was started in August 2019 and offers several business elective courses including this Advanced Business PBL course.
Culver’s Grand Rapids is owned and operated by Brian & Lee Polister. The restaurant opened in July 2017.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.