Talk about a heat streak for January. With temperatures being in the mid to high thirties, there’s no better reason to get out and enjoy the fresh northern Minnesota air. Both the Sunday, Jan. 8, was Mount Itasca’s first youth ski of the year. This program is all about how to spend time outdoors, no matter what the conditions! This program also aids in exposing youth to winter activities and sports, like cross country skiing.
“Ski gear is rented for the season, December to March, so families can ski elsewhere throughout the winter,” said Catherine McLynn, representing the Minnesota Youth Ski League and Northern Lights Ski Club.
Throughout the months of January and February, Mount Itasca hosts youth, parents and coaches to get outside and cross country ski.
“We ski with over 100 youth plus coaches and parents on Sundays,” said McLynn.
The outdoor fun doesn't stop at Mount Itasca although. Youth also cross country skis on Saturdays as well at Blueberry Hills, which is located North of Deer River. Over 30 skiers participate on these Saturdays, including youth, parents, as well as coaches.
“Skiers advance quickly each session,” said McLynn. “The coaches carefully plan sessions as skiers develop skills.”
This year’s Itasca County MYSL program is full. Yet, there’s still plenty of opportunities for families to try skiing on groomed trails throughout the area.
The Northern Lights Nordic Ski Club maintains seven local trails (Legion, Sugar Hills, Robin Baker Blueberry, Amen Lake, Suomi Hills, Trout Lake, and Mount Itasca), including summer clearing and mowing, grooming for skiing, and other maintenance. The Minnesota Ski Pass is required for all skiers (age 16+) using the trails. The Ski Pass is available for purchase through the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Northern Lights Nordic Ski Club was founded in 1991 and presently includes more than 250 families. Club members volunteer their time to groom and maintain eight area ski trails and work with the Grand Rapids and Remer High School ski teams, Minnesota Youth Ski League (MYSL), Mount Itasca Nordic Ski Association, Itasca County Trails Task Force and other local and statewide organizations. The club’s funding comes from member donations, state grant-in-aid, and fund raising events. The club’s mission is to continually improve Nordic skiing in the Itasca County area for all ages and abilities.
This weekend, Mount Itasca will host ski races both Saturday and Sunday, with participating racers of all ages. The Midwest Divisional Junior National Qualifier is organized by the Mt. Itasca Nordic Ski Association
“There are multiple races each day divided by gender and age group,” said Carl Nordgren, Mt. Itasca Nordic Ski Association Director. “We don’t have the final registration numbers yet but we expect around 200 racing each day ranging in age from 5 to 20. Race distance varies from the youngest skiing 1.5 Kilometers to the oldest athletes skiing 10 Kilometers. I expect around 20-30 local kids to be racing in multiple age groups.”
Saturday’s races will consist of races and events centering around skate ski technique, while Sunday’s races will focus around classic ski technique.
“Saturday is a Skate technique race with individual start times,” said Nordgren, “The winner is determined by subtracting your start time from your finish time. Sunday is a Classic technique race which is what most people think of when they imagine cross-country skiing.”
“Sunday’s race is a mass start with all age group participants starting together and the first one to the finish line wins.”
Skiers that are between the ages of 16 and 20 years old will be trying out for the Midwest Junior National Team for the chance to compete in the National Championship, and other racing opportunities as well.
“Many of the best 16-20 year old Cross Country skiers from Minnesota and Wisconsin will be competing in our backyard for an opportunity to qualify for the Midwest Junior National Team and be participants in National Championship events as well as other racing,” said Nordgren.
“Opportunities to be invited to select summer training camps is another perk that comes with top results.”
Mount Itasca is a premier race venue in the Midwest, as its trails provide interesting challenges for the skiers.
“The trails are very challenging while also being very fun to ski,” said Nordgren. “This is a great opportunity for locals to see quality skiers up close and to personally experience how fast they go. This is especially fun for local junior skiers who spend a lot of time in the winter learning to ski fast.”
All of the events are encouraged to be watched by spectators, but the most fun to watch are the mass start races.
“The Mass Start events on Sunday are the most spectator friendly because there is a lot of head to head competition and packs of athletes skiing together,” said Nordgren. “Each course winds through the ‘Stadium’ multiple times during the race so there are multiple viewing opportunities.” All races are open to spectators with no admission fee.
All of the races are open to viewers and spectators without any admission or other fees. So get up and get outside while we still have this January heat streak, and possibly even get over to Mount Itasca and cheer on local and visiting cross country skiers.
