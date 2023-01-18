Talk about a heat streak for January. With temperatures being in the mid to high thirties, there’s no better reason to get out and enjoy the fresh northern Minnesota air. Both the Sunday, Jan. 8, was Mount Itasca’s first youth ski of the year. This program is all about how to spend time outdoors, no matter what the conditions! This program also aids in exposing youth to winter activities and sports, like cross country skiing.

“Ski gear is rented for the season, December to March, so families can ski elsewhere throughout the winter,” said Catherine McLynn, representing the Minnesota Youth Ski League and Northern Lights Ski Club.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments