“I went to the animal fair,
The birds and the beasts were there….”
And indeed they were – glamorous cats, lop-eared dogs, fierce-looking wolves and even a butterfly or two! They were all part of the Great Tails Animal Rescue’s (GTAR) Masquerade Gala, held on Oct. 21 at the Barn in the Woods in Bovey.
The first-time event was a sellout – and an entertaining night to boot, including a silent auction, charcuterie table, a pasta bar, raffle drawings, and appropriately eery entertainment by the Dreams Come True dance troupe.
Some who came in costume vied for top prizes, while others favored “cozy clothes,” and yet others took advantage of the setting’s glamorous decor to don their “little black dresses.”
And though the overall mood was festive, there was an elephant in the room that night – the stray, abandoned and surrendered animals of Itasca County who are in need of homes. As an all-volunteer, foster-based rescue group, GTAR has taken in some 700 domestic dogs and cats since its inception in November 2019.
“The majority of these pets when found, especially cats, are homeless or unclaimed and in desperate need of veterinary care,” said President Shannon Anttila. “We provide this community service to the county of Itasca and surrounding areas, which covers approximately 2,928 square miles and has a population of 45,180. Because of our rural area and limited access to resources, on average we invest some $350 per cat and $350-$500 per dog in basic vet care to prepare them for adoption into loving homes.”
Add to that the fact that the group is unable to price its adoptions prices high enough to make up for this expense, so they are reliant on donations, grants and fundraisers to cover these costs.
“Even with these expenses, our rescue is unique in that we have remained budget-based and currently owe no funds to any entity we do business with,” added Anttila.
GTAR currently operates out of office space in Central Square Mall for its intakes, meet-and-greets, adoption events, fundraising opportunities and board meetings. But the need for a building of its own is fast becoming a priority.
When representatives of the group conducted a presentation to the Cohasset City Council in September 2021 to discuss purchasing land for a future shelter building, they were in for a big surprise.
“The Council surprised us by unanimously voting to donate approximately six acres for our future shelter,” explained Anttila.
Since that time, the group has researched and interviewed other local sustainable shelters for their building plans and business advice, designated a Building Plan Committee and secured an architect.
But it wasn’t until the Gala event that the public got its first look at what the future shelter might look like, and it was greeted with thunderous applause by those who were there to help make it happen.
“Our First Annual GTAR Gala was a tremendous success, raising over $20,000 dollars towards our future Shelter Building Fund!” said Anttila.
To date, the group has fundraised over $1,022,000 toward the construction of the new building in the Cohasset Industrial Park, between matching challenges, private donors, and donations from community members and businesses.
“We are also proud and honored to be in partnership with Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation for our Shelter Building Fund, as well as the support of our needed community services,” added Anttila.
In fact, the GTAR group will be working through the Community Foundation in the upcoming Give to the Max event, a statewide outpouring of support for thousands of nonprofits and schools across Minnesota. Though this year’s event is slated for Nov. 17, the Early Giving phase of the event began Nov. 1 and is currently under way. In order to participate, go to GiveMN.org and search for Great Tails Animal Rescue. The Northern Cruisers car club has thus far stepped up as a matching sponsor for GTAR and will match the next $400 pledged to the rescue group.
GTAR is also planning a Holiday Craft Show on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kiesler Wellness Center, 3130 Southeast Second Ave. in Grand Rapids. The event will include a bake sale, pottery, art, jewelry, floral creations, handmade cards and more.
It will also feature “Santa Paws” photos. Dress up your dogs and have their picture professionally taken by photographer Lisa Warren of On River Time Photography. Cost is $20 per photo and you will receive a digital copy.
In the meantime, the group is still basking the glow of its popular Gala Masquerade.
“We are hoping the Gala will be an annual event because it was so successful!” said Anttila.
GTAR can be found at Greattailsanimalrescue.com and on Facebook.
