The Great Tails Animal Rescue participated in the nationwide Betty White Challenge this month in honor of what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday. As of January 24, the local rescue had raised a grand total of $6,010.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward the Great Tails Animal Rescue Emergency Care Fund. This fund is crucial during the winter months as the rescue sees an influx of stray animals with emergency health issues from frostbite and hypothermia. Furthermore, many stray animals are unable to find food or water during the winter which leads to dehydration.
“Some people assume snow provides a water source for these animals. However, their bodies are already using energy to warm them from the external cold,” explained Lacey Paulley, vicepresident of the Great Tails Animal Rescue. “When they eat snow, they use more of their bodies' limited energy to warm up the snow internally. Winter is very cruel and unforgiving to our stray and abandoned animals.”
Paulley shared that the organization had been posting stories on their Facebook throughout the challenge of previous animals who had come through the rescue in need of emergency services. She reflected on how all of those animals were supported by the community in their time of need.
“From the finders, to donors, supporters, our volunteers, foster homes, the Veterinary Clinics, and adopters, whether these emergency cases went on to be adopted or had come to the end of their journey they were shown love and compassion by all,” Paulley said.
Great Tails Animal Rescue will take another count of the donations next week for any last-minute or mailed in donations.
“The support of our community members never ceases to leave us in awe,” Paulley commented. “Our community did not disappoint in honoring Betty White for her 100th birthday.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.