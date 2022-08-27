Great Tails Animal Rescue: Building fund matching deadline is Sept. 5

Grant and Britta Johnson are pictured with Great Tails mascot Bronze Duffy.

 

Great Tails Animal Rescue, a nonprofit organization in the Itasca County Area with the mission of providing temporary shelter and veterinary care for stray, abandoned, and surrendered animals of Itasca County, has a $50,000 challenge grant for their building fund.

An anonymous donor will match donations up to $50,000 for Great Tail’s Building Fund through Labor Day, Sept. 5, 2022. Thank you to those that have already contributed – over $23,500 has been donated towards the challenge grant.

