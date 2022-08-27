Great Tails Animal Rescue: Building fund matching deadline is Sept. 5

Great Tails Animal Rescue, a nonprofit organization in the Itasca County Area with the mission of providing temporary shelter and veterinary care for stray, abandoned, and surrendered animals of Itasca County, has a $50,000 challenge grant for their building fund.
An anonymous donor will match donations up to $50,000 for Great Tail’s Building Fund through Labor Day, Sept. 5, 2022. Thank you to those that have already contributed – over $23,500 has been donated towards the challenge grant.
Great Tails Animal Rescue will also be holding their annual gala on Friday, Oct. 21 at Barn in the Woods. Their future building plans will be on display at the gala. Tickets for this event are available at Davis Oil, First National Bank (Coleraine and LaPrairie), M&H Gas Station and Sammy’s Restaurant. All proceeds will go to the Great Tails Animal Rescue Building Fund.
Consider a donation to Great Tails before Sept. 5 to help them reach the $50,000 match! The Great Tails Animal Rescue Building Fund is managed through the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation. You can donate online at the Foundation’s website www.gracf.org, click on Donate and select Great Tails Animal Rescue Building Fund. You can also send or drop off donations to the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation at 350 NW 1st Avenue, Suite E, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.
