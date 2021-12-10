Great Tails Animal Rescue aims to reach $50,000 before year end

Great Tails Animal Rescue, a nonprofit organization in the Itasca County Area with the mission of providing temporary shelter and veterinary care for stray, abandoned, and surrendered animals of Itasca County, received a challenge grant matching donations up to $50,000 for Great Tail’s building fund. Because there is no animal shelter in Itasca County, Great Tails is fundraising to build an animal shelter in Cohasset. The challenge grant is open until Dec. 31, 2021. They are close to the $50,000 goal, but could still use help getting across the finish line.
The City of Cohasset has donated a 5.5 acre site for Great Tails to build a 5-6,000 square-foot permanent shelter, and Great Tails has now received title to that land.
Shannon Antilla, President of the Great Tails Board, says, “We’re now in the stage of actively looking at designs of other animal shelters and we will share our plans and designs in early 2022. We are so thankful for the wonderful donors to this project.”
Those interested in helping Great Tails complete the $50,000 challenge grant before Dec. 31, 2021, may donate online at www.gracf.org, by clicking on Donate and select Great Tails Animal Rescue Building Fund. Donations are also accepted at the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation at 350 NW 1st Avenue, Suite E, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.
