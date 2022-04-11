After a two-year absence, the Furr Bowl is back in 2022! The annual Furr Bowl is one of Great River Rescue’s most popular fundraising events, but this in-person event was not possible during the past two Springs. This year’s event is scheduled for Saturday, April 30 from 1 to 3 p.m., at Bemidji Bowl. Registration is $35 per person, with up to six-people per team. Registrants will receive two hours of bowling, pizza, pop, and lots of great prizes at the event. A raffle will also be held to support the organization.
Those interested in attending should register at www.greatriverrescue.com/furrbowl. Registrants and other supporters are also encouraged to start their own crowdfunding page to help reach the $10,000 fundraising goal. Top fundraisers will win specially designed pins from the artists of Gallery North, and the top fundraiser will win a Pit Boss Wood Pellet Grill valued at $225.
Many thanks go out to our business sponsors. Current sponsors include: Paul Bunyan Communications (Event Sponsor), Team Industries of Bagley, First National Bank Bemidji, Ace on the Lake (Team Sponsors), The Pickett Agency, Amity Graphics, Beltrami Electric Cooperative, and Marco (Lane Sponsors).
Great River Rescue, a non-profit organization, was established in 1977 as the Beltrami Humane Society. Thousands of companion dogs and cats have been saved over the years. A no-kill shelter, it strives to provide high quality care for every animal until a suitable home can be found. The shelter is located at 1612 Carr Lake Road SE, Bemidji, and open from 12:30 – 5:30 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., on Saturdays. Executive Director Mustful can be reached at director@greatriverrescue.com or 751-7910.
