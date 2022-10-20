Great Minds Learning Center Scholarship fundraiser, Oct. 25

Do you enjoy reading?
We enjoy doing what we are good at. For many of us, learning to read was not difficult. We enjoyed reading so we did it all the time. The more we read the better we got at it.
Do you enjoy reading?
We enjoy doing what we are good at. For many of us, learning to read was not difficult. We enjoyed reading so we did it all the time. The more we read the better we got at it.
Neurodiversity is a beautiful feature. We amaze each other with the talents we are born with. We are good at it, so we love to practice. We become better and better. We understand the systems, nuances, and complexities of some things, but not others.
Some brains are not wired to be good at reading and spelling- the very things that are the foundation of learning.
Those who do not have a natural aptitude for reading and spelling may require special training. Great Minds provides this special training and support to fortify the foundation and provide tools to build and grow. We are Growing a Love of Reading by teaching brains to be good at it!
We provide equitable access to our services through a sliding scale model. Hourly fees are set based on family income. Fees are subsidized by a Scholarship Fun which is generously maintained by individuals who support our mission.
For more information about the Great Minds Learning Center visit us at www.gmlc.co.
Great Minds Learning Center
Scholarship Fundraiser
Trivia Battle 2022
Timberlake Lodge Event Center
October 25, 2022
Doors open at 6:00
Event begins at 6:30
Buy tickets online: gmlc.co
To Play! Form a team of up to six participants.
Not to Play! Contribute to the event without playing.
Each purchased ticket qualifies you for one entry into the grand prize drawing.
Grand Prize: $500 Gift card for L & M Fleet Supply (Need not be present to win).
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.