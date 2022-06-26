Great Minds Learning Center helps families navigate pandemic learning

Staff Report
Herald-Review
In March of 2020, COVID-19 hit the United States. Schools started shutting down, and online learning became the new normal. This was hard for many children, but the Great Minds Learning Center was there to keep kids on track and thriving, even through the pandemic.
Online lessons proved to be equally effective for most students, and a year later, students started trickling back into the office, although many still receive services online; another new normal had been formed.
Kayla Shorma knows trying something new is scary. She also wants to keep her son, Knox, 8-years old, in the mainstream classroom. Shorma figures if Knox could be a fantastic reader and excellent at math, it would help him. However, the work in the classroom was beyond him.
Shorma learned about the Great Minds Learning Center, and her family jumped out of their comfort zone. She and her husband Paul brought Knox in for his assessment in September 2021, and Knox started services with Marianne Jylha at the Great Minds Learning Center the next month. They weren’t sure how Knox would react, but he adjusted nicely.
“Every Tuesday and Thursday morning a joyful boy comes in for his one-hour lesson. I can hear him making his excited “yeeeee” as he hangs up his backpack,” said Jylha. “I wasn’t sure what to expect when I started working with Knox in October. He knew his letter sounds well, but was easily agitated when asked to blend sounds together. He didn’t understand how to read and spell. He was frustrated. I knew that I had to earn his trust - I had to create opportunities for him to experience success.”
“We quickly found a good balance and Knox began to thrive. He willingly practiced his skills and became stronger and more confident. He puts in the work without complaint - b/d accuracy drills, sight word spelling, reading word lists and spelling sentences.”
“The anger and frustration have disappeared. We are no longer asking him to do something that he doesn’t understand. Knox has the tools to read and write successfully.”
Shorma notices the improvements at home too, such as Knox’s letter formation, and his homework is more complete. Even Knox’s motor skills are improving.
The Shorma family has certain holiday traditions, including scavenger hunts. This Easter, Knox went on a scavenger hunt to find his basket. Instead of the typical picture clues of previous years, Shorma typed out a riddle for Knox to read. He was able to read it aloud, following the clues from place to place. He comprehended the clues even though his reading was a little scrambled. This was a huge step and very exciting for everyone working with Knox.
Shorma feels that Marianne Jylha is “awesome” and loves that Knox looks forward to seeing her. She appreciates that Marianne adjusts the learning to meet Knox’s needs.
“My hope and prayer has been answered,” said Shorma.
The Shorma family has the financial resources to pay for services and provide transportation to Great Minds, and Kayla and Paul Shorma knew that the investment would be worth it. Many families do not have the same financial resources, yet all children deserve to read and write at grade level. If you would like to help support other children in their endeavors, you can do so by going to: www.gmlc.co/support.
Individual lessons are available online and in-person for everyone from child to adult. Complete a simple online application at: www.gmlc.co.
