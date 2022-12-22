The following are current, open grants offered by the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council:
INDIVIDUAL ARTIST PROJECT GRANT
Grant Open: December 16, 2022
Deadline: January 27, 2023 at 4:30p.m.
Project Start Date: April 1, 2023
The Individual Artist Project Grant Program provides project grants of up to $4,000 to artists. The criteria for this program include artistic quality of both past and current work, the ability of the artist to complete the work, and the impact of the project on the artist’s career and the public.
ARTS & CULTURAL HERITAGE GRANT
Grant Open: December 16, 2022
Deadline: January 27, 2023 at 4:30p.m.
Project Start Date: April 1, 2023
The Arts and Cultural Heritage Grant Program provides funding of up to $4,000 to individuals or organizations for projects that support arts activities with both community significance and authenticity to the community represented in the art. This program supports artistic traditions that come from and are rooted in the cultural life of a community. Community members may share a common ethnicity, geographic or regional identity, occupation, language, or tribal affiliation. These arts are learned and passed on through community-based systems of training and education where younger generations learn and attain mastery of a form by observation and practice or through apprenticeships with elders.
ARTIST ACCESS GRANT
Grant Open: December 16, 2022
Deadline: January 27, 2023 at 4:30p.m.
Project Start Date: April 1, 2023
The Artist Access program provides up to $1,000 to artists who have never received a grant from the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council. The funding is designed to allow you to carry out a well-planned project that will allow you to grow as an artist or to take advantage of an impending opportunity. Funding for projects that include out-of-state activities is prohibited in this program.
NEA-ARP INDIVIDUAL WORKING ARTIST PROJECT GRANT
Grant Open: December 16, 2022
Deadline: January 27, 2023 at 4:30p.m.
Project Start Date: April 1, 2023
The NEA-ARP Working Artist Project Grant program provides project grants of up to $2,500 to individual artists. Funding is intended for projects happening within six months of the grant start date. The criteria for this program include artistic excellence and merit of both past and current work, and the ability of the artist to complete the work. This grant is funded through the National Endowment for the Arts with American Rescue Plan funding.
If you have already received funding from the NEA-ARP Individual Working Artist Project grant program once you cannot receive funding again.
BEFORE YOU APPLY
Grant Guidelines
When applying for an ARAC grant it's important to read through the respective grant's guidelines. The guidelines will walk you through the items you need to apply for the grant and layout eligibility requirements.
If you have any issues reading or comprehending the guidelines, please call us at
218-722-0952 or email us at info@aracouncil.org.
The guidelines for each grant program are laid out on each grant's webpage or on the Grant Portal.
HOW TO APPLY
Create an account on the online grant portal. It will walk you through the steps. Remember to save your login information somewhere secure!
Fill out and submit a grant application through the online portal.
ARAC staff reviews your application for eligibility.
A panel of community members reviews and score applications
ARAC Board approves projects based on panel score.
You receive an approval or denial email.
If your project is approved, fill out the grant agreement form in the grant portal.
Receive a check to fund your project!
If you do not receive a grant, don't be discouraged! Grants can be competitive and they take practice. Try again during the next grant round and ask our staff for help with your application! Being denied a grant does NOT mean you're a bad artist.
ADDITIONAL RESOURCES
SMALL GRANTS
Application deadlines are on the first of each month.
Artists may only receive one Small Grant per year.
The Small Grants—Educational Opportunity Program provides grants of up to $750 for artists to attend an extraordinary educational opportunity within Minnesota.
The Small Grants — Professional Development Program provides grants of up to $750 for artists to attend a rare professional development opportunity.
The Small Grants—Emergency Program (Individuals) provides grants of up to $750 for artists and organizations to help recover from failure of, damage to, or theft of equipment or other things related to their artistic discipline.
OTHER ORGANIZATIONS WE RECOMMEND
Springboard for the Arts
Springboard for the Arts is an economic and community development organization for artists and by artists.
MN Artists
Mn Artists is a platform to connect performers, curators & opportunities
MN State Arts Board Resource Links
An alphabetical list of other arts resources available online.
ASK US QUESTIONS
Remember to plan ahead and start early! Ask us for help sooner rather than later so we have plenty of time to get back to you before the deadline.
For Technical Assistance: admin@aracouncil.org
For Grant Assistance: grants@aracouncil.org
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.