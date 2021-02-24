Grant opportunity to strengthen northeastern Minnesota

Submitted Photo

MacRostie Art Center used a Culture & Tourism grant last year to update the flooring, lighting and fixtures of its Art Shop to elevate it as the focal point of the facility. The renovated gallery space which features the work of local and regional artists is now a prominent retail storefront that can attract tourists and other visitors.

Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation invests resources to foster vibrant growth and economic prosperity in northeastern Minnesota. The Culture & Tourism grant will accept applications March 1-31, 2021. The grant assists nonprofits by supporting strong arts, culture, heritage and recreational activities that enhance the quality of life and economy.

Past project examples include:

Splash pad in two community parks: Hibbing, Deerwood.

Veteran’s history project: Itasca County.

Wheel park: Ely.

Native American cultural programming at sled dog marathon: Grand Marais/North Shore.

Capital improvements to Finnish homestead museum: Embarrass.

Full applications should be submitted with all required documentation no later than March 31 in order to be considered for a grant. Learn more about the Culture & Tourism grant guidelines. Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation funds its grants programs through taxes paid by Minnesota’s mining industry.

