Grant opportunity to strengthen northeastern Minnesota

Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation invests resources to foster vibrant growth and economic prosperity in northeastern Minnesota. The Culture & Tourism grant will accept applications March 1-31, 2021. The grant assists nonprofits by supporting strong arts, culture, heritage and recreational activities that enhance the quality of life and economy.
Past project examples include:
Splash pad in two community parks: Hibbing, Deerwood.
Veteran’s history project: Itasca County.
Wheel park: Ely.
Native American cultural programming at sled dog marathon: Grand Marais/North Shore.
Capital improvements to Finnish homestead museum: Embarrass.
Full applications should be submitted with all required documentation no later than March 31 in order to be considered for a grant. Learn more about the Culture & Tourism grant guidelines. Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation funds its grants programs through taxes paid by Minnesota’s mining industry.
