The statutory end of the snowmobile riding season on grant-in-aid trails is midnight, March 31, when permits with private landowners expire. Snowmobile trails will remain open on public land while weather and snow conditions permit. Riders should be aware that trail grooming operations will cease when conditions are too warm to effectively groom.

“We have had great snowmobiling this year. We are so appreciative of the many snowmobile club volunteers who made it possible by grooming Minnesota’s extensive system of grant-in-aid trails,” said Ann Pierce, director of the DNR’s Parks and Trails Division. “They worked long and hard this winter to keep trails in good riding condition for so many Minnesotans.”


