Grant awarded for New Beginnings’ Boutique in Deer River

New Beginnings Pregnancy Care Center in Grand Rapids was recently awarded a grant from the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation. The grant, in the amount of $1,175, will be used to furnish and supply an area in their new Deer River location where families can access infant supplies. The Deer River office is currently being renovated, and these funds are key in helping them get up and running as soon as construction is complete.
Like its counterpart at the Grand Rapids office, the new location will carry a wide variety of items at no cost to parents to help them get ready for the arrival of their babies while continuing to supply for needs after they are born. Some of the items available are diapers, wipes, outfits, sleep sacks, blankets, bathing supplies, bottles, sippy cups, toys, food items, pacifiers, shoes, burp cloths, and gently used clothing.
These items are “purchased” by using the credits earned for completing lessons in the unique Bright Course/Earn While You Learn parenting education program for expectant and parenting families. This program offers parents a large variety of valuable information such as infant care and nutrition, parenting strategies, relationship help, health and safety, and many others. First-time enrollees earn 5 points and receive a baby blanket when scheduling an appointment to begin this free program. Parents work through each lesson with the personal support of a New Beginnings staff member, and the lessons can be accessed either in person or online.
"We are grateful to the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation for their generous support of our efforts to assist area families," said Brenda Letendre, Boutique Manager/Post-abortive Care Specialist for New Beginnings. “We are excited for the opportunity to expand our services into the Deer River area and this grant is an important stepping-stone in that process."
For more information about New Beginnings' free, compassionate and confidential services, call (218)326-0404 or visit newbeginningspregnancy.com. Their office is located at 605 NW 4th St. Grand Rapids, MN.
