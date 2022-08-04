Members of the Grand Rapids North Star Women’s Club GFWC attended the annual state workshop of the General Federation of Women’s Club (GFWC) held July 30 at St. John’s University, Collegeville, Minn.
The workshop is designed to educate the attendees on the federation’s Community Service Programs structured to help clubs better address the current and upcoming needs of its communities. For example, the members were informed about GFWC Minnesota state president Linda Blue’s focus “Heroes Everywhere,” under the GFWC Outreach and Community Service Program, and encouraged to focus efforts on giving thanks and advocating for the essential workers in their communities. Also were workshops on protocol, parliamentary procedure, communication, and the GFWC Education and Library Program emphasizing the “Little Free Libraries”and the focus on expanding book access.
It was not all work as the women took a break for a welcome by Brother Paul Vincent, a presentation by Father Bob Koopman about the huge expansion of the pipe organ at St. John’s Abbey Church and an outstanding performance on the Holtkamp-Pasi organ by Father Koopman.
The General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) is a unifying force, bringing together local women’s clubs, with members dedicated to strengthening their communities and enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service. With nearly 80,000 members in affiliated clubs in every state and several countries, GFWC members are community leaders who work locally to create global change by supporting the arts, preserving natural resources, advancing education, promoting healthy lifestyles, encouraging civic involvement, and working toward world peace and understanding. The local club, Grand Rapids North Star Women’s Club GFWC, supports their community by awarding scholarships to Itasca Community College and continually supports GRACE House, Advocates for Family Peace, the March of Dimes, the Grand Rapids Public Library, the Itasca County Historical Society, Operation Smile, and other local organizations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.