Members of the Grand Rapids North Star Women’s Club GFWC attended the annual state workshop of the General Federation of Women’s Club (GFWC) held July 30 at St. John’s University, Collegeville, Minn.

The workshop is designed to educate the attendees on the federation’s Community Service Programs structured to help clubs better address the current and upcoming needs of its communities. For example, the members were informed about GFWC Minnesota state president Linda Blue’s focus “Heroes Everywhere,” under the GFWC Outreach and Community Service Program, and encouraged to focus efforts on giving thanks and advocating for the essential workers in their communities. Also were workshops on protocol, parliamentary procedure, communication, and the GFWC Education and Library Program emphasizing the “Little Free Libraries”and the focus on expanding book access.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments