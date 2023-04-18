GRAND RAPIDS to FAIRBANKS on snowmobile - or bust!

They’ve been dubbed, “The 3 Old Guys,” because of their age. But it’s the dangerous and strenuous challenge they took on - given their age - that’s made them a phenomenon.
A snowmobile journey from Grand Rapids, Minn., to Fairbanks, Alaska, during the coldest months on winter would be quite the feat for any man, much less three in their later years of life. But these three friends are experienced long-distance snowmobilers with top-of-the-line Arctic Cat Norseman 8000 snowmobiles towing sleds with plenty of gasoline and oil.
Paul Dick, 72, of Grand Rapids, Rex Hibbert, 70, of Soda Springs, Idaho and Rob Hallstrom, 65, of Park Rapids, Minn., started the journey on March 6 from Dick’s home and finished a little more than a month later at a bar in Fairbanks. Little to their concern, the three gained thousands of followers who have anxiously watched their progress across the 5,000 miles north via YouTube and Facebook.
On April 12, The 3 Old Guys, accomplished their mission, and successfully rode to a crowd in Fairbanks. The final stretch proved grueling- after thousands of miles of extreme riding. However, exhaustion did not stop these men, and they arrived at their final destination but not without some mishaps.
The following is according to Facebook posts by Kasie Plekkenpol: With only a short distance remaining, the 3 Old Guys struggled with Hallstrom’s snowmobile as they rode into Circle, a little wilderness town that lies on the south bank of the Yukon River. Thinking it was some water in the gas, they also noticed the hyfax was completely worn out.
By luck, another individual happened to be riding through and was headed to Circle. They towed Rob’s snowmobile by sleigh into Circle and the Guys spent the evening putting new hyfax on and stored the machines indoors overnight in preparation for their next day.
Unfortunately, when they ventured out this morning, they found Rob’s machine was dead; they needed a coil but didn’t have a spare. The decision was made to leave the snowmobile in Circle and have it hauled to town in a few days. The Guys took off from Circle on two sleds with three sleighs, and the 3 Old Guys were making good time until Hibbert’s engine locked up. With two snowmobiles down, they now had one snowmobile, three sleighs and 3 Old Guys remaining in the fight.
With only one snowmobile, the message was sent to the “home crew” requesting a trailer. The Guys made the best of it, with a few runs on the single sled they hauled their equipment about 10 miles back down the road to where they had pit-stopped earlier and enjoyed coffee. It wasn’t long before the trailer arrived, and the 3 Old Guys loaded up. It wasn’t their intent to drive/trailer the last 60 miles into town, but they were close enough and there is no question it was a successful run.
Despite every obstacle - hurdles that would have stopped anyone else - the 3 Old Guys successfully rode to Alaska.
A meet and greet reception has been planned for the three on Saturday, April 29, at the Timberlake Lodge in Grand Rapids (144 SE 17th St.), 2 to 5 p.m. The 3 Old Guys will tell their tales at 3:30 p.m.; light appetizers and refreshments will be provided and there will be a cash bar. (Free-will donations appreciated to offset cost of food.)
