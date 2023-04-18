GRAND RAPIDS to FAIRBANKS on snowmobile - or bust!

Submitted photo

Friends Rob Hallstrom, Paul Dick, and Rex Hibbert successfully completed a 5,000 mile trip on snowmobile from Grand Rapids, Minn., to Fairbanks, Alaska.

They’ve been dubbed, “The 3 Old Guys,” because of their age. But it’s the dangerous and strenuous challenge they took on - given their age - that’s made them a phenomenon.

A snowmobile journey from Grand Rapids, Minn., to Fairbanks, Alaska, during the coldest months on winter would be quite the feat for any man, much less three in their later years of life. But these three friends are experienced long-distance snowmobilers with top-of-the-line Arctic Cat Norseman 8000 snowmobiles towing sleds with plenty of gasoline and oil.


