Grand Rapids teacher wins Seagate Excellence in Science Mentoring award

Lori Grabarkewitz, a Robert J. Elkington Middle School educator, has won the prestigious Seagate Excellence in Science Mentoring Award at the 84th annual Minnesota State Science and Engineering Fair (SSEF). This award recognizes an outstanding science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) teacher who finds creative ways to nurture students’ interest in scientific research and discovery. Teachers are nominated by students, parents, and school staff. Award recipients receive a $1,000, a trophy and a Seagate hard drive. Each teacher’s school or science program also receives $1,000.
A student nominating Ms. Grabarkewitz remarked that she “has been a fantastic role model for me, as she is a strong woman in science. She teaches science at the middle school and has done this for over 20 years. It is great to see a woman in a powerful profession as she inspires students to learn and excel every day.”
The 2021 SSEF was hosted virtually by the Minnesota Academy of Science (MAS) from March 23-30. Full SSEF results are available at mnmas.org.
At a live SSEF award ceremony on March 30, Seagate representative Nikki Shaffer announced the Seagate award winners. Seagate is a long-time sponsor and supporter of the SSEF, and is one of the event’s premier sponsors. “Seagate’s ongoing support is instrumental to encouraging science education and student research in Minnesota,” said MAS Executive Director Lara Maupin. Employees at Seagate served as volunteer judges during the SSEF, reviewing student projects from home to provide feedback and determine award winners.
In addition to the Excellence in Science Mentoring Award, Seagate sponsors two other SSEF awards. Seagate recognizes excellent scientific research conducted by students competing for the first time with the Seagate Emerging Scientist Award. Seagate’s Rising Star Award recognizes two emerging student scientists whose projects demonstrate high degrees of difficulty, thoroughness, complexity, creativity, innovation, and effective communication.
