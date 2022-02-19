Grand Rapids students perform at festival and honors recital

Grand Rapids was one of the sites for the Minnesota Federation of Music Clubs Festivals on Feb. 11-12. Students performed at the Community Presbyterian Church. An Honors Recital featuring students who received superior ratings took place at the Keisler Wellness Center on Sunday, February 13, which was open to the public.
Those students who received a superior for their performances were: Sarah Aalto, Reagan Aker, Clay Anderson, Kathryn Barton, Tanner Belanger, Eliza Brekke, Boden Cook, Taylor Davis, Franklin Gutoski, Clarabelle Haddix, Taylor Hedlund, Adelyn Holsman, Masen Huwe, Gus Jackson, Kayla Jenkins, Marvin Lemm, Elia Maki, Evie Mariano, Gabe McFadden, Tyler Miller, Evo Miltich, Leo Miltich, Levi Moen, Macey Patrow, Hannah Pfeiffer, Elijah Schafbuch, Thomas Segari, Bryn Svatos, Ryder Swanson, Ellen Sween, Henry Sween, Thea Tabbert, Katelyn Taplin, Lily Theel, Kate Wheelock, and Nora Wick.
The National Federation of Music Clubs Festival program is nation-wide and is designed to promote the study and interest in American and world music repertoire. The program encourages each participant to reach a high standard of musical achievement. Requirements for piano and string students include two memorized selections representative of American composers and baroque, classical or romantic works from non-American composers. Events in the GR Festival included piano solo, piano concerto, violin solo, violin concerto, viola solo, cello solo and string bass solo. Participants are students of MFMC members. Students were critiqued in a non-competitive atmosphere and accumulated achievement points for certificates and gold cups.
Judges for this years’ festival were Gretchen Chelsuth from Cloquet and Dr. Rudy Perrault from Duluth. Participating teachers included Dan Aalto, Anne Dimich, Eileen Grosland, Glenda Kacon, Pedro Oveido, Cathy Shields and Cheryl Young.
Monitors and accompanists were Dan Aalto, Lois Bendix, Gary Christensen, Kathleen Krogh, Tammy Mattonen, Regina Schafbuch and Cheryl Young.
These events were made possible by the Community Presbyterian Church, Keisler Wellness Center and the Itasca Music Club.
