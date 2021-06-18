Ariana Larson, Grand Rapids, Minn., has received the Charles and Ellora Alliss Scholarship from Minnesota State University Moorhead where she is majoring in communication arts and literature education. Ariana is a graduate of Grand Rapids High School. Her parents are William and Michelle Larson. 

The Charles and Ellora Alliss Foundation was created in 1958. Since then, they have awarded over $125 million of scholarships to Minnesota students. The legacy of Charles & Ellora Alliss live on in these students' achievements and impact on their communities. 

Minnesota State University Moorhead is a comprehensive regional university offering 150 majors, emphases and options, 12-professional programs, 31 areas of teacher licensure, 40 certificate programs and 15 graduate degrees.  MSU Moorhead is a member of the Minnesota State system.  

For more information about MSU Moorhead, visit mnstate.edu  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments