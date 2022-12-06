Grand Rapids State Bank Frozen Fairways Golf Classic Returns in 2023

It was created to bring people out during the Northland’s coldest time of the year to celebrate this season and the winter fun it brings with it.

The Grand Rapids State Bank Frozen Fairways Golf Classic will return to Forest Lake in Grand Rapids on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. This annual event presents an opportunity to relieve cabin fever, have fun on the ice, and come together as a community.


