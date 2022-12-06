Grand Rapids State Bank Frozen Fairways Golf Classic Returns in 2023

It was created to bring people out during the Northland’s coldest time of the year to celebrate this season and the winter fun it brings with it.
The Grand Rapids State Bank Frozen Fairways Golf Classic will return to Forest Lake in Grand Rapids on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. This annual event presents an opportunity to relieve cabin fever, have fun on the ice, and come together as a community.
The friendly competition features 18 different mini-golf holes on the ice of Forest Lake in Grand Rapids, with each hole having a unique theme. Golfers, who play in teams of four, are encouraged to get goofy by wearing costumes and providing their own clubs, with past participants using everything from hockey sticks to garden shovels. This year sees Grand Rapids State Bank return as the event’s title sponsor.
“We are excited to be the title sponsor of Frozen Fairways for the second year of this great event,“ states Noah Wilcox, President and CEO of Grand Rapids State Bank. “This is a great community event and as everyone knows, community has been a major focus for Grand Rapids State Bank for more than a century.”
While the Golf Classic is hosted in the spirit of fun, with amateurs welcome and all invited to join in, Frozen Fairways also has activities to entice those who aren’t interested in golfing, including a beer garden, after-party at Klockow Brewing Company, and a golf ball drop raffle with a $500 prize.
Frozen Fairways will benefit United 365 Small Business Circle, an affinity group of small businesses working alongside United Way of 1000 Lakes to lead positive change in the Itasca area. Following the event, circle members will determine how funds will be used to make a significant positive impact. Learn more at uwlakes.org/sbc-365.
“We’re excited to bring back this fun winter event for a fourth year,” says Madeline Cook of North In Bloom, event chair and Small Business Circle member. “We hope to have a great turnout as we bring people together and raise support for our community.”
The event will be held 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., on Forest Lake downtown Grand Rapids (enter from Blandin Beach, 501 NW 10th Avenue). Golfing will be 12 - 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 per player and $5/ball for the raffle (raffle tickets may be purchased at North In Bloom, Klockow Brewing Company, Rapids Radio, UnWined Up North, and the United Way of 1000 Lakes office).
Frozen Fairways would not be possible without the support of sponsors, which, in addition to the title sponsor Grand Rapids State Bank, include hole sponsors Affinity Plus, AmericInn, ASV/Yanmar, the Cap Baker Lion’s Club, Davis Chiropractic, the Evening Rotary Club of Grand Rapids, Frame Up, Klockow Brewing Company, North In Bloom, Rapids Brewing Co., Rapids Radio, True North Salon + Spa, and UnWined Up North; registration sponsor L&M Fleet Supply; and silver sponsors Carquest, Gaalaas Orthodontic, Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital, Lake and Company, MacRostie Arts Center, Minuteman Press, and Northland Portables.
