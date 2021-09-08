The WISSOTA Classic this year at the Grand Rapids Speedway was dedicated to the 13 fallen U.S. soldiers who recently were killed in Afghanistan. Thirteen spots were blocked off with the soldiers picture and name as well as an American flag. During the national anthem, 13 drivers drove onto the track to represent each of the soldiers.
Grand Rapids Speedway pays tribute to 13 fallen U.S. soldiers
