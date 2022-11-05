Grand Rapids Salvation Army in need of volunteer bell ringers for Red Kettle fundraising

One of the traditional signs of the Christmas season is the sound of a ringing bell accompanied by the sight of a bell ringer at a Salvation Army red kettle. While the bell-ringing season won’t officially kick off until mid-November, The Salvation Army has an urgent need to register additional bell ringers to help raise funds to aid those in need. Currently, there are still 4,500 two-hour shifts that remain unfilled, as compared to last year’s registrations.
The Red Kettle initiative is critical to The Salvation Army’s $12.6 million holiday fundraising campaign, as 65% of the organization’s funding is raised in the last three months of the year.
These are funds that are needed to provide struggling families with food, housing and financial assistance throughout the year. A two-hour bell-ringing shift can raise $60 or more to provide help to those in need.
While the pandemic may have abated in some ways, Minnesota families are still struggling economically. According to PolicyLink.org, there are 98,000 Minnesota households behind on their rent, an increase of 60% [more than 30%] in just the last 3-½ months. Nearly two-thirds of U.S. households are living paycheck to paycheck, and with higher prices for food, gas, rent and heat, many families are forced to choose between feeding their families and paying rent.
The Salvation Army Northern Division annually helps 325,000 people overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardship through a range of social services, meeting human needs without discrimination. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army Northern Division is #DoingTheMostGood at 62 operation centers in Minnesota and North Dakota. For more information about The Salvation Army Northern Division, visit SalvationArmyNorth.org.
“When times are tough, we see more people relying on The Salvation Army for help,” said Lt. Colonel Dan Jennings, commander of The Salvation Army Northern Division. “In turn, we rely on volunteers for their help at this most important time of year.”
“Every penny counts!” We all know it to be true. During a typical holiday season, all those pennies, nickels, dimes and dollar bills have helped the Grand Rapids Red Kettle Drive raise up to $60,000 annually.
The kettle tradition started in San Francisco in 1891 when Salvation Army Captain Joseph
McFee collected coins in a kettle to fund a Christmas dinner for the poor and destitute. The idea spread and, today, that tradition continues for many.
It’s a tradition for friends Carol and Michelle who live three hours apart, and every year they meet each other halfway in the Twin Cities to ring bells for The Salvation Army. Bell-ringing is also a tradition for the families of Securian Financial employees, who sign up to host red kettles. And bell-ringing is a 30-year tradition for Steve Seltz, a volunteer living with multiple sclerosis, who rings a Salvation Army bell nearly 300 hours each year.
Others make it a tradition as well. Families and local groups and organizations have made it a point to set aside time each holiday season to donate a couple hours toward ringing the bells.
“Volunteers play an important role in helping us meet our objectives,” said Sophie Crowell,
volunteer relations director. “And if you ever feel like you’ve forgotten what the true meaning of Christmas is, ring a bell at a red kettle and you’ll quickly be reminded.”
Salvation Army red kettles continue to accept cash, but also offer many safe and easy digital payment options, including Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal, and QR code scanning. Individuals, families, churches, businesses and others can register to ring or find more information at registertoring.com
