Project Care Free Clinics of the Iron Range, like many other non-profit organizations, had to pivot with a redirection during the COVID-19 pandemic. The clinics went to telehealth formats in March 2020 and will be reopening their physical office in Grand Rapids beginning January 19, 2021.
In 2011, Project Care opened its satellite clinic in Grand Rapids, offering up basic medical care services, health outreach, and continuity of care to the uninsured. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the clinics were seeing seven to nine walk-in patients regularly per two-hour clinic.
“Hibbing has always maintained the greatest concentration of patients yet Grand Rapids has experienced a noticeable rise in new patients,” stated Grand Rapids Site Coordinator Pam Dowell. “At one point we discussed opening for an extra day because of increasing numbers”
The clinic went to a remote telehealth contact format in March 2020, according to Dowell. Patients were able to receive basic care from phone consultations with volunteer providers.
“Personally, for me, it was sad (but necessary) to have to close the physical side of our clinic,” said Dowell. “One of the greatest assets of our local clinic is the relationship building with patients. It is a small atmosphere with a strong team of amazing, experienced and caring volunteers. There is a real one-on-one kinship that is lost when there is no presence of a person. Our clinics run because we have people dedicated to ensuring that no person is left behind when in medical need.”
The Grand Rapids team of 22-plus skilled volunteers and health care professionals provide vital medical care to community members who are uninsured.
“We have a mix of volunteers, retired providers to active working the frontline volunteers, who keep our doors open,” Dowell stated. “Fortunately, even during our remote time – they all offered availability nearly 24/7.”
Executive Director Tiffany Schleppegrell said one way for the northern region to help support the three clinics on the Iron Range (Hibbing, Grand Rapids amd Virginia) is to select Project Care Free Clinic (Hibbing), using Amazon Smile—which supports charitable organizations by donating 0.5% of any eligible purchase to your charity. Schleppegrell said smaller steady donations are important to keeping non-profits afloat.
“I must add, our working relationship with Itasca County Public Health and the local pharmacists at our area Walmart was an added asset during this time,” said Dowell. “I sensed a greater camaraderie because we all knew we were in this together. Now that we have vaccine roll-outs in progress, my hope is probably the same as most – let’s return to normal, with lessons learned, and greater respect for the general health of our communities and our citizens.”
The Project Care clinic site in Grand Rapids will reopen weekly for Tuesday evening clinics from 5:30-7:00 p.m. beginning January 19, 2021.
“The clinic will offer the same services which include basic medical services, labs, x-ray, diabetes patient assistance/education, mental health and some off-site agency assistance,” Dowell explained.
The clinic is located at 100 NW 3rd Street, Suite 2 and will be operating by appointment only (no walk-ins). Covid-19 pre-screening is required, and masks must be worn. Please call 218.326.7008 for more information and directions on how to arrange an appointment. You may email the Grand Rapids site manager at pam-projectcare@qwestoffice.net.
Donations for Project Care Free Clinic may be sent to Project Care Free Clinic, 3112 6th Ave. East, Hibbing, MN 55746. To learn more, visit the website: https://www.projectcarefreeclinic.com/ #ourvolunteersareheroes
