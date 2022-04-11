Grand Rapids Players will host Summer Theatre Camp

Be our guest! Be our guest! Be our guest! Join Grand Rapids Players in their 16th year of Summer Theatre Camp, for all kids finishing 1st grade and Up! Camp dates are June 27-July 23, featuring 2 opportunities for kids who are interested in the world of performance theatre. Those who like to sing and dance will join in the classic story of Beauty and the Beast, an MTI Disney JR production, that includes the memorable characters Beast, Belle, Gaston, Mrs. Potts, Chip, Lumiere, Cogsworth, ALL the dishes, and more! Those who are more focused on straight dialogue can choose the sci-fi comedy that comes complete with tin foil, smoke screens, grit, wit, and school spirit in Cheerleaders VS. Aliens!
The three-week summer intensive contains theatre education woven into each day’s lesson, including character development, stage presence, vocal dynamics, improv, stage directions/blocking, costume plus set design, and more!
The director team consists of Sharon Marty, Jean Goad, Amy Stovall, and Sarah Mason (music coach).
According to Marty, “Our mission is to meet kids in their comfort zone and coach them to reach their potentials. Time is dedicated to working in full-group sessions plus in small groups with one director each, plus a fourth one as a vocal director for the musical theatre session (morning.). Many of these kids return year after year and it is so heartwarming to see them grow in confidence, skills, and friendships.”
Goad has been one of the directors since 2013. In 2018 she directed the Broadway version of Beauty and the Beast for GRPlayers and has been studying the MTI Jr. version since January.
Goad is, “excited to get started with the kids on this show. It's quite different from the Broadway show and will be a lot of fun for everyone!”
Amy Stovall has been working behind-the-scenes since 2013 and returns for her 2nd year as one of the directors.
Stovall added, “I’m looking forward to working with the kiddos again. I think that they teach me just as much, if not more, than I teach them!”
When she’s not in Grand Rapids, music director Sarah Mason is Ely school district Music Director.
“Grand Rapids Players Theatre Camp is a fantastic opportunity for kids to experience teamwork, build camaraderie and express their inner creativity,” said Mason. “And, everyone gets a place in the production. There’s nothing else like it!”
Marty went on to reveal, “This year we’re delighted to welcome Riley Stovall as our student director. She has been performing with us for 9 years and is very excited to dabble in the world of directing. Not only can she act, but she can sing and dance, too!”
“For those interested in the production crew,” Marty continued, “working behind-the-scenes, we’ve got a place for you, too! Our camp offers opportunities for kids to experience backstage management that includes organizing props, working the fly system, stage setting, and wardrobe design.”
On Monday, June 27, the first day of the session, time will be dedicated to building group dynamics, making acquaintances, and lots of activities to participate in that will provide the director team opportunities to see the kids present their talents, comfort level and strengths. This allows the directors to cast the kids, respectfully, into the role(s) they will portray along with the director that will be their group coach. On the second day, roles and scripts will be assigned to one and all! And then the fun begins!
Marty affirmed, “We stay focused and dedicated right through to our final performance. Parent support and participation is integral to everyone’s success. We promise you that you WILL have a blast! We are thrilled to see the growth and popularity of our program, now in its 16th year.”
No classes July 5; resume July 6-23, concluding with two live performances on the Wilcox stage, Reif Center, July 22 and 23.
Registration fee is $125/session or $220 for both and includes a camp t-shirt and dvd recording of both shows. Registration forms and scholarship info is available at www.grplayers.com/summer2022.
Beauty and the Beast, Jr. is presented with special arrangements from Music Theatre, International (MTI). Cheerleaders vs. Aliens is produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service, Denver, Colo.
