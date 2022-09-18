Grand Rapids Players to present Clue: On Stage beginning Sept. 23

Submitted photo

Pictured, is the cast of Clue, from left (seated) Rachelle Randle, Marina Whight, Susie Loeffler; and (standing) Nathan Bergstedt, Jonathan Glatzmaier, Gordy Savela, Kristian Bjerk, Jon Bylkas.

It was Professor Plum in the Lounge with the gun! Or, was it Colonel Mustard in the study with the wrench? Isn’t it the butler? It’s always the butler! No! it happened like this: it was Grand Rapids Players in the Ives Theatre with secrets, insanity, and blackmail! And they’ve set to perform Clue: On Stage Friday, Sept. 23-Oct. 2, in their home, The Reif Performing Arts Center.

In this hilarious farce-meets-murder-mystery Grand Rapids Players’ production, it is 1954. Six strangers find themselves invited to a mysterious dinner party at Boddy Manor. Secrets are revealed. People are killed. And plenty of mayhem ensues. Invited to the dinner party by an anonymous host, they each are given aliases--Colonel Mustard (Gordy Savela), Mrs. White (Marina Whight), Mr. Green (Jon Bylkas), Mrs. Peacock (Susie Loeffler), Professor Plum (Jonathan Glatzmaier), and Miss Scarlet (Rachelle Randle).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments