Grand Rapids Players to present Clue: On Stage beginning Sept. 23

It was Professor Plum in the Lounge with the gun! Or, was it Colonel Mustard in the study with the wrench? Isn’t it the butler? It’s always the butler! No! it happened like this: it was Grand Rapids Players in the Ives Theatre with secrets, insanity, and blackmail! And they’ve set to perform Clue: On Stage Friday, Sept. 23-Oct. 2, in their home, The Reif Performing Arts Center.
In this hilarious farce-meets-murder-mystery Grand Rapids Players’ production, it is 1954. Six strangers find themselves invited to a mysterious dinner party at Boddy Manor. Secrets are revealed. People are killed. And plenty of mayhem ensues. Invited to the dinner party by an anonymous host, they each are given aliases--Colonel Mustard (Gordy Savela), Mrs. White (Marina Whight), Mr. Green (Jon Bylkas), Mrs. Peacock (Susie Loeffler), Professor Plum (Jonathan Glatzmaier), and Miss Scarlet (Rachelle Randle).
Though discouraged from revealing personal information, it is soon discovered that all of them have fallen victim to the same blackmailer, their very host of the evening. The absurdity of it all, is led by the butler Wadswoth (Nathan Bergstedt) and Yvette (Sarah Packa) the maid. Each suspect is presented with a weapon and an option: pay their extortionist double or kill the innocent butler. What follows is a madcap, slapstick evening full of murder, mystery, and laughs as they seek to puzzle out the culprit amongst criminals. And let us NOT forget Zee Cook! (Renee Trunt) who joins in the race to find the killer as the body count stacks up! Did I mention ‘doors’? There are doors! Lots of them! Eight, to be exact! And they creak and slam and open and shut so often you won’t know which one is going to open next, let alone who is going to come through it!
But wait! There are others! What would a murder be without law enforcement (Christian Bjerk, Maverick Starr), a motorist (Stephani Crecelius), a newscaster (Sammi Benson) and, of course! Mr. Boddy (Daniel Moberg). Directed by John Schroeder, Clue: On Stage is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out…WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT! According to Schroeder, “It’s been fast and fun as we put this show together in a quick six weeks—We hit the stage running! With slaps, falls and lethal
household objects, we’re just hoping that the only cause of death will be laughter…”
Tickets are currently on sale at the Reif Center Box Office. Evening performances (7 p.m.) are Sept. 23, 24, 30 and Oct. 1. Matinee performances (2 p.m.) are Sept. 25 and Oct. 2. Clue: On Stage is based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, written by Sandy Rustin with additional material provided by Hunter Foster and Eric Price. It is based on the Paramount Pictures Motion Picture and the Hasbro board game and features original music by Michael Holland. It is produced by special arrangement with The Araca Group, Work Light Productions and Michael Barra/Lively McCabe Entertainment.
This production is underwritten by Timberlake Lodge & Event Center and made possible in part by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council, thanks to appropriations from Minnesota State Legislature’s General Fund and the National Endowment for the Arts. More information is at www.grplayers.com.
