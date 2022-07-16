Grand Rapids Players Summer Theatre Camp to present Beauty & the Beast, Jr., and Cheerleaders vs. Aliens

Be our guest! Be our guest! Be our guest, as Grand Rapids Players presents their 16th Summer Theatre Camp productions of Beauty and the Beast, Jr. PLUS Cheerleaders VS Aliens, Friday July 22 at 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, July 23 at 2 p.m., in their home, the Reif Center.
This year’s 55 campers, ranging from 2nd grade through 11th grade will delight you and amaze you with their quality performances as the culmination of a 40-hour program that began June 27.
According to program coordinator Sharon Marty, “Over the last 16 years, our program has grown more and more popular. This year 15 of our kids pack a lunch and stay for both sessions!”
The Sci-Fi comedy Cheerleaders VS Aliens demonstrates how grit, wit, smoke bombs and tinfoil can help Greenville High cheerleaders Ali (Emily Sonder), Maya(Maddie Saarela), Leslie(Hadley Erickson), Margaret(Jocelyn Greniger), Ellen(Destiny Weiss Robbins), and Carol(Violet Wilson), along with classmate Gilda(Abby Saarela) and new kid Bea(Dezzie Starr) rescue their football team members Rebel(Maverick Starr), River(Ricky Tuttle), Giffin(Brayden Meyer), and Tigg(Bradley Hewitt) from the Atrolian aliens Sirius(Brody Wilson), Epsilon(Asa Dockter), Kulper(Bella Marrier), Deneb(Fox Schnieder) Canupas(Grady Dockter), Gama(Emma Ward) and Rover(Breezy Jackson).
In the Disney Jr. version of Beauty and the Beast, everyone will remember the selfish Beast(Andrew Keating), beautiful Belle(Riley Stovall), pompous Gaston(Maverick Starr), his sidekick LaFou(Molly Dick) and absent-minded Maurice(Paul Davis). The Silly Girls (Sophie Kostiuk, Emily Cherne, Emily Sonder, Poppy Kreitzer) delight the villagers(Lucie Jackson, Breezie Jackson, Bella Marrier, Elsa Schiller, Audrey Skaudis, Ella Dick, Millie Koscielniak, Violet Wilson, Ella DeChaine, Olive L’Amie, Bobbie Marcis, Charlotte Bandel, Mabel Dick, Jocelyn Greniger, Abby Saarela, Brody Wilson, Violet Kastendick, Anna Daigle, Anayka Whitefether, Destiny Weiss Robbins, Mavis Bujold, Emma Ward, Maddie Saarela, Fox Schnieder, Nora Skaudis, Summer Lueck) with their swooning melodies. The enchanted castle will open its doors for all to meet Lumiere(Noah Jetland), Cogsworth (Brayden Meyer), Mrs. Potts(Anja Beck), Chip(Benny Jurvelin), Babette(Brooke Adamich) and Madame de la Grande Bouche(Anna Kopacek). Complete with gargoyles and dancing dinner-ware it might be hard to resist singing along to the recognizable songs of Home, Be Our Guest and Human Again! The narrators (Natalie Youngren, Dezzie Starr, Helen Koscielniak and Lauren Kostiuk tell the story of the young prince(Boaz Youngren) who is cursed by an enchantress(Maddie Saarela) to live out his life as a Beast(Andrew Keating) until he can give the gift of love.
Now, in its 16th year this program is directed by Sharon Marty, Jean Goad, Amy Stovall and Sarah Mason, with assistance from Keira Schneider.
“In the short time that we have them, it’s amazing to see their confidence and abilities develop over the years. This camp is the highlight of my summer,” commented Director Goad.
“This program is an amazing opportunity for kids to get together outside of school with other like-minded individuals. They get to experience teamwork like never before, working toward a goal with other kids who are equally dedicated to music and the performing arts. This also makes it an absolute blast for the directors! What better way to spend 4 weeks of your summer?” Mason added.
Marty encourages all to attend. “They’ve worked so diligently for all the directors and when those voices start singing and their feet start dancing, folks will be smiling and teary-eyed. They truly are amazing!”
Show dates and times are Friday, July 22 at 6:30 p.m., and Saturday July 23 at 2 p.m. General admission $8 tickets go on sale in the Reif Center lobby, 1 hour prior to each show time, 5:30 p.m., and 1 p.m., respectively.
This summer theatre program is underwritten by Dale’s Auto Body and is made possible in part by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council, thanks to appropriations from Minnesota State Legislature’s General Fund, in addition to a generous contribution from Operation RoundUP and Grand Rapids Rotary. Beauty and the Beast, Jr., written by Linda Woolverton, music by Alan Menken, and lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice is produced with permission from Music Theatre International, MTI. Cheerleaders VS Aliens, written by Rachel Bublit is produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service, Denver, Colorado”
