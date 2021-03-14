The Grand Rapids Players return for the 15th year to offer a COVID-safe summer theatre camp, featuring Oliver, JR. (a music theatre production) and 10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse! After a 2020 break-in-the-action, the curtains are ready to be re-opened!
For those who enjoy singing and simple choreography, you’ll travel back in Oliver to 19th century England, where poor hungry, hardworking Oliver Twist and other orphaned-children live in the workhouse. When Oliver decides to run away, he joins a group of street-urchin pickpockets led by the infamous Fagan. Some of the better-known songs include “Food, Glorious Food”, “Consider Yourself One of the Family”, and “It’s a Fine Life”. According to program coordinator Sharon Marty, “Kids in this cast are in for a treat as they’ll get to meet some of the cast members who played a role in the Broadway version of Oliver performed by Grand Rapids Players in 1989. In 10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse kids will have 2 roles: one as a zombie and one as a “regular” character. In addition to this, everyone in this session will get to design their own zombie costume with guest artist Ali Hansen.
In forty hours, this program goes from script to stage! The world of theatre has something for everyone, including YOU! Everyone gets a significant role on stage as well as additional roles backstage. Students learn set construction, costume design, stage makeup, as well as stage directions, character development, voice projection, and stage presence, and have a whole lot of fun building confidence, cooperating and building friendships. For those kids who just want to learn about working behind-the-scenes, that option is available, as well! This is an all-inclusive program and everything needed is included in the registration fee.
Working within COVID regulations, group sizes will be limited to 13 for each of the 3 directors: Sharon Marty, Jean Goad, Amy Stovall. Grand Rapids High School grad and Ely music director Sarah Mason returns to the camp as the music director in Oliver, Jr. Groups will practice separately, for most of each day with some socially-distanced theatre games and community-building opportunities on the main stage. The committee is brainstorming creative ways to design the set that will comply with state-mandates. Unless restrictions are lifted or lightened, audience sizes will be limited, which resulted in a 3rd performance being added to the program.
Executive Director, Steve Jaeger, weighed-in. “I'm so excited about our choices for this year's Summer Theater Camp. The musical Oliver played such a huge part in my own theater experience, playing the role of Fagan, in 1989. It warms my heart to see these kids get the opportunity to play in this funny, tragic, scary, magical world that Dickens gave us without a lot of adults taking all the good parts. And, really, who doesn't love zombies?"
Classes begin June 14 and run Monday through Friday. The morning session is from 9-noon and features Oliver Jr. 10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse is from 12:30-3:30. There will not be classes on July 5. Three public performances, live and on the main stage of the Reif Performing Arts Center, July 9 and 10 will conclude the camp.
Fee: $120 per session – includes a camp t-shirt, DVD of Zombie Apocalypse (no permission can be granted to record Oliver, JR.) Registration information - www.grplayers.com or call Sharon Marty at 218-259-0027. Scholarship info is available upon request.
