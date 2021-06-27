Grand Rapids Players is set to return after a two-year hiatus. The community theatre organization is preparing to re-engage the community with one of Broadway’s most popular musicals, “Anything Goes.” Since its debut in 1934, it has been revived several times and has received numerous Tony Awards, Drama Desk Awards and Astaire Awards and features the popular Cole Porter tunes “I Get A Kick Out Of You,” “You’re The Top,” “It’s De-Lovely,” and of course “Anything Goes!”
According to Executive Director Steve Jaeger, “‘Anything Goes’ is an iconic Broadway production that offers everything local theater-goers have come to love about Grand Rapids Players’ productions. And you can bring the whole family! It has a light hearted plot with characters that you really come to care about, dancing, romance, humor and so many madcap antics that you're constantly watching for the next shoe to drop. And then there's the music. I truly believe ‘Anything Goes’, with music written by Cole Porter, is one of the greatest Broadway scores ever!"
It’s 1930 aboard the ocean liner S. S. American, where nightclub singer/evangelist Reno Sweeney is en route from New York to England. Her pal Billy Crocker has stowed away to be near his love, Hope Harcourt, but the problem is Hope is engaged to the wealthy Lord Evelyn Oakleigh. Joining this love triangle on board the luxury liner are Public Enemy #13, Moonface Martin and his sidekick-in-crime Erma. With the help of some elaborate disguises, tap-dancing sailors and good old-fashioned blackmail, Reno and Martin join forces to help Billy in his quest to win Hope’s heart.
Jaeger continued to explain, “The definition of a farce is: a comic dramatic piece that uses highly improbable situations, stereotyped characters and extravagant exaggeration. By definition, ‘Anything Goes’ is just that and one of the most successful ones to ever open on Broadway.”
At this time, Grand Rapids Players is accepting letters of interest in the various director roles. This production will require an artistic/production director, an assistant director, a vocal director, a music director and choreographer with an emphasis is tap dance. Auditions will be hosted in early August with rehearsals to begin shortly thereafter. Performances will be the first two weekends in October. The cast consists of nine lead characters along with several sailors, passengers, crewmates, a few reporters, photographers and even a couple of FBI agents. Stay tuned for updates.
Please send your letters of interest regarding the production crew, including a brief resume’, to Grand Rapids Players, P.O. Box 28, Grand Rapids, MN 55744. Visit the website for more info-www.grplayers.com or call 218-327-5755.
The production of “Anything Goes” is made possible, in part, through a generous gift from the Minnesota State Arts Board, Creative Support for Organizations Program Grant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.