Grand Rapids Players returns for 15th year of summer theatre camp

The Grand Rapids Players are returning for the 15th year of summer theatre camp and will perform Broadway’s Junior adaptation of the classic novel and award-winning musical “Oliver, Jr.” and “10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse,” written by Don Zolidis. After a pandemic hiatus, the curtains are ready to be re-opened! The cast features 2nd grade and up who will rock the house with their songs, dance, characters, talent and wit.
With “Oliver, Jr.” you’ll travel back to the city of London and a 19th century workhouse run by Mr. Bumble (Hunter Hemmila) and Widow Corney (Avery Schultz) where poor, hungry, crafty Oliver Twist (Molly Dick) and other orphaned-children (Kinsley Lacek, Lucie Jackson, Violet Wilson, Millie Koscielniak, Ella Dick, Mabel Dick, Olia Jorgensen, Violet Kastendick) live in the workhouse. Bumble tries to sell Oliver to the Undertaker Sowerberry and his wife (Izabel Dalziel) and their incorrigible daughter Charlotte (Natalie Youngren), but when the boy decides to run away, he joins a group of street-urchin pickpockets (Paul Davis, Clara Kastendick, Helen Koscielniak, Lauren Kostiuk, Sophie Kostiuk) led by the notorious Fagin (Anna Kopacek) who along with his two loyal friends Nancy (Riley Stovall) and Bet (Emily Sonder) and the dishonorable Bill Sikes (Asa Dockter) who all living a dangerous life of crime. When the truth comes out about who Oliver’s mom was, he is taken in by his wealthy grandfather Mr. Brownlow (Bradley Hewitt). But the secret leaks to Sikes and Fagin who see Oliver as an opportunity to cash in, and a night of terror ensues. Where will Oliver end up?
Program coordinator Sharon Marty said, “Gotta come and see the show! Some of the better-known songs include ‘Food, Glorious Food,’ ‘Consider Yourself One of the Family,’ and ‘It’s a Fine, Fine Life.’”
Marty continued, “Everyone in the cast of ‘10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse’ has two roles: one as a zombie and one as a ‘regular’ character. Everyone has crafted their own zombie costume using stage blood, twigs, leaves, dirt, rags, and more! These costumes had to be constructed in a quick-change mode because the kiddos go back and forth between roles as real people and those as a zombie. They sure had fun and did a great job!”
“This play consists of 10 small skits each demonstrating a unique way of surviving the apocalypse, when it comes. Because, you know… it’s gonna come,” Marty reported.
Some of the strategies that will be featured include Romance the Zombies, Kung Fu Fighting, Reason with the Zombies and Attack with Genetically Modified Fighting Dogs and will include cast members Brayden Meyer, DeShawn Nason, Precious Nason, Brody Wilson, Hadley Erickson, Maddelyn Saarela, Abbigail Saarela, Elsa Schiller, Shelby Dockendorf, James Gutoski, Levi Fischer, Grady Dockter, Emily Sonder, Asa Dockter, Kinsley Lacek, Hunter Hemmila, Riley Stovall, Emma Lindgren and Lucie Jackson.
Marty explained, “The unique thing about our summer camp is that these kiddos go from script to stage in forty hours. Everyone has a significant role on stage as well as additional roles and perform all the backstage workings. They helped with set design and wardrobing, as well as mastering some theatre techniques that included stage directions, character development, voice projection, and stage presence, all the while having a whole lot of fun, gaining confidence, cooperating and building friendships.”
“We’ve been doing this for 15 years, now,” Marty continued. “And every year it gets more and more popular with a number of our kids joining us because they are summer vacationing in our area. It’s become an annual tradition for many of our families and some even plan their summer vacations around the dates so that their kids can have this opportunity.”
Directed by Sharon Marty, Jean Goad, Amy Stovall and Grand Rapids High School grad and Ely music director Sarah Mason, Grand Rapids Players invites you to the performances on Friday, July 9 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, July 10 at 2:00 p.m. at the Reif Performing Arts Center, Wilcox Stage. General admission $8 tickets go on sale one hour prior to each performance. This family-friendly performance includes a 20-minute intermission with concessions available. “Oliver, Jr.” book music and lyrics for “Oliver, Jr.” are written by Lionel Bart and produced with permission from Music Theatre International (MTI), New York, New York.
This activity is made possible in part by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council, thanks to appropriations from the Minnesota State Legislature's general arts and cultural heritage funds.
“On behalf of Grand Rapids Players,” Marty concluded, “I would like to say thank you and recognize Lake States Tree Service, Lake States Construction, and Operation Round Up for their generous financial gifts to support our project. Their belief in what we bring to the community is fuel for our fire in the world of community theatre.”
